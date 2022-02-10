Battle for UP: SBSP chief says no fine for 'trippling on 2-wheelers

In a seemingly bizarre poll promise, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, has promised to waive off fines for those riding bikes with three people.



Rajbhar said that if the Samajwadi Party (SP)-led alliance comes to power, he will ensure that no challans are issued for 'trippling', or three people on a two-wheeler, in the local parlance.



The former Uttar Pradesh minister said: "We will allow triple riding on bikes and no one will be fined for this.