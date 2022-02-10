Battle for UP: Why Jat votes are important for Akhilesh

Akhilesh, in his speeches, has been promising sops to farmers -- from higher MSP to free power to compensation for farmers who died during the agitation and also a memorial for them.



The BJP, on the other hand, has been raising the spectre of communal riots and deterioration in law and order if the SP returns to power. It has also played the 'Hindu First' card to alienate Jats from the Muslim farmers.



Akhilesh knows that this phase of elections where Jats dominate is crucial because success here will give him a much-needed push in the race to reach the majority mark in the state assembly.



Western UP has more than one-third of the total seats and Jats rule the political mood here.



"It is the west where the sun sets and this time, the BJP's sun will set in the west. They took a lead last time in 2017 from here and then betrayed the farmers during the agitation. We have made promises and we will fulfil them," said Akhilesh.