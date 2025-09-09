Battle of ideology continues with greater vigour: Cong on VP poll results

Opposition INDIA bloc candidate B. Sudershan Reddy on Tuesday conceded defeat in the vice-presidential election, but stressed that the contest was never only about numbers. As NDA nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan was declared elected with 452 votes against Reddy’s 300, the retired judge argued that the “ideological battle continues with ever greater vigour”.

“I humbly accept this outcome with an abiding faith in the democratic processes of our great republic,” Reddy said, calling the opportunity to stand for Constitutional morality, justice, and the dignity of every individual a “profound honour”. He also wished Radhakrishnan “the very best” as he takes office.

Congress leaders were quick to amplify Reddy’s message, casting the outcome as a respectable showing rather than a rout. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated Radhakrishnan on his win but praised Reddy for his “spirited and principled fight” as the united Opposition’s joint candidate. “This was more than an election; it was a battle of ideology, reaffirming that governments with authoritarian tendencies must be checked to protect our Constitution and democracy,” Kharge wrote on X.