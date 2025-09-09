V-P election imposed as Dhankhar didn’t follow BJP’s line, says Priyanka Chaturvedi

She emphasised that the election is not simply an NDA vs INDIA bloc contest. “This election is not NDA vs the INDIA bloc, but a choice between those who uphold the Constitution and those who have repeatedly worked against it. I appeal to all parties to vote for Sudershan Reddy, who has dedicated his life to strengthening the Constitution in his role as a judge,” Chaturvedi said.

She also appealed directly to BJP MPs, urging them to “reflect on their choices and vote for our candidate, who has consistently worked to uphold the Constitution, to safeguard democracy.”

Several MPs from both the NDA and INDIA bloc, including Chaturvedi, have already cast their votes. The counting of votes will take place later in the day, with the results expected the same evening.

The vice-presidential election carries significant political weight, as the Vice President also serves as the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha, making the role crucial in the functioning of Parliament.

The electoral college comprises 781 members, including 542 elected members of the Lok Sabha and 239 members of the Rajya Sabha (233 elected and 12 nominated, with six vacancies across both Houses). All votes carry equal value and are cast via secret ballot, with the majority mark required to win set at 391 votes.

The post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on 21 July, citing health concerns, on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

