UP Oppn hails HC relief to Shankaracharya, flags ‘political targeting’ by govt

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh on Friday welcomed the Allahabad High Court’s decision to stay the arrest of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, framing the interim relief as both a legal vindication and a political setback for the state government.

The court reserved its order on the seer’s anticipatory bail plea in a case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while granting protection from arrest until the final verdict is pronounced.

Reacting swiftly to the development, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai described the stay as a “befitting reply” to what he alleged were attempts to target the Shankaracharya out of “malice and hatred”.

“This stay by the court is a befitting reply to the attempts being made to target Pujya Shankaracharya with malice and hatred. Every attempt to suppress the truth ultimately fails. Satyameva Jayate,” Rai said.

Calling the order a victory for justice and truth, the Congress leader asserted that both the residents of Kashi and his party stood firmly with Avimukteshwaranand.

“We will not tolerate his insult at any cost. The government should remember that its dictatorship will not last long. The public is watching, and a befitting reply will be given when the time comes,” he said.

Invoking Varanasi’s religious legacy, Rai added, “Kashi has been a sacred land of saint tradition for centuries, where the respect of saints is considered paramount. Any attempt to harm such a sacred tradition is condemnable.”