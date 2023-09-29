'Being born a girl in MP is a curse', Cong slams Shivraj govt in Ujjain case

The Congress on Friday slammed the BJP over crimes against women in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, saying "being born as a girl is a curse in the state", and also accused it of trying to mislead people in the case of a 12-year-old girl who was sexually brutalised in Ujjain.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress MP and general secretary in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Under the BJP's rule in Madhya Pradesh, being born as a girl is a curse."

He said that a heinous crime was committed in Ujjain on a 12-year-old girl from Satna. The girl roamed the streets for help while "humanity kept on crying in Ujjain but the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government kept sleeping".

Surjewala added, "Today, I visited the hospital in Indore where the girl has been admitted. Doctors informed me about the brutality with which she was treated, and it made me shiver.