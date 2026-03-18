Bengal polls: Special monitoring team to oversee functioning of central observers
In a parallel reshuffle, home secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena and others have been deputed as central observers
In a decisive stride towards transparency and electoral integrity, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled a meticulous new oversight system for the forthcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, where every layer of poll monitoring will now come under daily scrutiny.
At the heart of this initiative lies a specially constituted monitoring cell, operating under the direct command of chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal. This dedicated unit will track, assess, and document the functioning of general, police, and expenditure observers — submitting detailed daily reports to the commission’s headquarters in New Delhi.
The scale of deployment itself underscores the significance of the exercise. With 294 general observers — one for each assembly constituency — West Bengal stands apart among poll-bound regions. The state will also see the highest number of police observers at 84, alongside 100 expenditure observers, making it one of the most intensively monitored elections in the country.
Sources indicate that this unprecedented daily review mechanism is designed not only to fortify the system against lapses but also to project an unmistakable message of accountability. By extending surveillance to its own appointed observers, the commission aims to counter criticism that its watchfulness is confined to state machinery alone.
The move aligns with the broader assurance given earlier this month by chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to ensure that the West Bengal polls are conducted in a manner that is free, fair, and devoid of violence.
Meanwhile, in a parallel reshuffle of administrative responsibilities, senior state officials — including home secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena — have been deputed as central observers to other poll-bound regions. Two additional secretaries, Antara Acharya and Parvez Ahmed Siddique, have also been selected for similar roles, though both have reportedly sought reconsideration of their assignments.
As the electoral clock ticks closer to polling day, the Commission’s latest move signals a sharpened focus — where even the watchdogs are being watched, and transparency is not merely promised, but methodically enforced.
With IANS inputs