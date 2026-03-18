Bengal polls: Special monitoring team to oversee functioning of central observers

In a decisive stride towards transparency and electoral integrity, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled a meticulous new oversight system for the forthcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, where every layer of poll monitoring will now come under daily scrutiny.

At the heart of this initiative lies a specially constituted monitoring cell, operating under the direct command of chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal. This dedicated unit will track, assess, and document the functioning of general, police, and expenditure observers — submitting detailed daily reports to the commission’s headquarters in New Delhi.

The scale of deployment itself underscores the significance of the exercise. With 294 general observers — one for each assembly constituency — West Bengal stands apart among poll-bound regions. The state will also see the highest number of police observers at 84, alongside 100 expenditure observers, making it one of the most intensively monitored elections in the country.