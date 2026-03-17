TMC opts for calibrated churn in Bengal list, Mamata–Adhikari face-off set in Bhabanipur

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday announced candidates for 291 of the 294 West Bengal Assembly seats, signalling a strategy of controlled churn and organisational continuity as it seeks a fourth consecutive term in office.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur, where the BJP has fielded Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, setting up a direct contest between the two rivals who last faced off in Nandigram in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Announcing the list from her Kalighat residence, Banerjee said the party would leave three seats in the Darjeeling hills to ally BGPM (Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha) led by Anit Thapa.

“We will contest 291 seats and win more than 226,” she said, flanked by party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Subrata Bakshi.

She also alleged that the Election Commission (EC) was “playing a nice game on behalf of the BJP” by transferring senior officials ahead of the Assembly polls. Questioning the timing before Eid, she asked, “Why are senior officers being transferred just before Eid? Are there plans to trigger riots before elections?”

Banerjee claimed the transfer list was prepared at the BJP office and alleged that outsiders had been brought in to assist the party. Banerjee further said, “They should directly campaign for the BJP,” and alleged that the changes were aimed at enabling the flow of money and arms.

Warning of consequences, she said, “If something untoward happens, the BJP and the EC will be responsible.”

Strategy of ‘controlled churn’

The candidate list reflects what party leaders described as a calibrated attempt to manage anti-incumbency while retaining organisational strength.

Of the 291 candidates, the TMC has retained 135 sitting MLAs, dropped around 75 legislators, and shifted about 15 to new constituencies.

The reshuffle comes despite the party’s strong performance in 2021, when it won 215 seats and later increased its tally to 225 through bypolls and defections.

Political observers said the move indicates a “targeted anti-incumbency management exercise”.

“The party is trying to refresh its electoral face without weakening its booth-level machinery,” a Kolkata-based analyst said.