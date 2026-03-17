Mamata questions EC over transfer of top officials ahead of Bengal elections

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has raised strong objections to the transfer of several senior state officials by the Election Commission of India, describing the move as abrupt, unilateral and lacking justification.

In a letter addressed to chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday night, Banerjee expressed “deep concern and surprise” over the poll body’s decision to reassign key members of the state administration shortly after the announcement of assembly elections.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are scheduled to be held in two phases on 23 April and 29 April, with counting of votes set for 4 May.

The transfers, ordered over 15 and 16 March, include the removal of the chief secretary, home secretary and director general of police, along with other senior officers. Banerjee argued that such sweeping changes had been made without any stated reasons or allegations of misconduct related to election duties.

“I am constrained to write regarding these directives,” she said, adding that the decisions appeared to depart from established constitutional practice and administrative convention.