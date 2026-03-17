Mamata questions EC over transfer of top officials ahead of Bengal elections
Chief minister raises constitutional concerns, calls Election Commission’s move unilateral and unprecedented
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has raised strong objections to the transfer of several senior state officials by the Election Commission of India, describing the move as abrupt, unilateral and lacking justification.
In a letter addressed to chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday night, Banerjee expressed “deep concern and surprise” over the poll body’s decision to reassign key members of the state administration shortly after the announcement of assembly elections.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are scheduled to be held in two phases on 23 April and 29 April, with counting of votes set for 4 May.
The transfers, ordered over 15 and 16 March, include the removal of the chief secretary, home secretary and director general of police, along with other senior officers. Banerjee argued that such sweeping changes had been made without any stated reasons or allegations of misconduct related to election duties.
“I am constrained to write regarding these directives,” she said, adding that the decisions appeared to depart from established constitutional practice and administrative convention.
The Election Commission had first ordered the removal of chief secretary Nandini Chakravorty and home secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena. A subsequent directive led to the replacement of director general of police Peeyush Pandey and Kolkata police commissioner Supratim Sarkar. Following the orders, the state government issued its own notification transferring and reassigning several senior police officers.
Citing constitutional provisions, Banerjee noted that while officials engaged in election work are deemed to be under the commission’s control during the poll period, such powers have historically been exercised in consultation with state governments. She referred to Article 324 of the constitution, along with relevant sections of election law, to underline the framework governing such decisions.
According to the chief minister, it has been standard practice for the commission to seek a panel of officers from the state before making appointments in cases of contested transfers. She said the latest actions appeared to break from that convention and could undermine cooperative federal principles.
Banerjee also highlighted the timing of the move, noting that the top officials were replaced within hours of the formal announcement of the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.
She urged the commission to avoid similar actions in future, warning that unilateral decisions risk affecting the institution’s credibility and long-standing reputation.
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