Bengal assembly polls: ECI to deploy AI-enabled CCTV, GPS tracking for CAPF

In a bid to ensure tighter surveillance during the upcoming two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to deploy AI-enabled CCTV cameras across polling booths, along with GPS tracking for security forces.

According to sources in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, sensitive polling booths will be equipped with three CCTV cameras — two installed inside the booth and one outside. Non-sensitive booths will have two cameras, with one placed inside and the other outside.

All cameras will be linked in real time to district control rooms at the offices of district magistrates, who also serve as district electoral officers, as well as to a central control room at the CEO’s office in Kolkata.

Officials said the cameras will be powered by artificial intelligence to detect unusual activity. “In case there is an assembly of many unauthorised persons within the booths, the district and central control rooms would be alerted through that technology,” a source said.