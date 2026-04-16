Bengal assembly polls: ECI to deploy AI-enabled CCTV, GPS tracking for CAPF
All cameras will be linked in real time to district and central control rooms in Kolkata
In a bid to ensure tighter surveillance during the upcoming two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to deploy AI-enabled CCTV cameras across polling booths, along with GPS tracking for security forces.
According to sources in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, sensitive polling booths will be equipped with three CCTV cameras — two installed inside the booth and one outside. Non-sensitive booths will have two cameras, with one placed inside and the other outside.
All cameras will be linked in real time to district control rooms at the offices of district magistrates, who also serve as district electoral officers, as well as to a central control room at the CEO’s office in Kolkata.
Officials said the cameras will be powered by artificial intelligence to detect unusual activity. “In case there is an assembly of many unauthorised persons within the booths, the district and central control rooms would be alerted through that technology,” a source said.
The cameras installed inside polling booths will be positioned to provide a 360-degree view of the voting process, ensuring comprehensive monitoring without compromising ballot secrecy.
For “super-sensitive” booths, the Commission has also decided to deploy professional videographers to record polling proceedings.
In addition to surveillance measures, the ECI will track the movement of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel using GPS-enabled devices fitted in vehicles assigned to quick-response teams (QRTs). This will allow central observers to monitor in real time whether forces are being deployed effectively on polling day.
The move comes in response to complaints during previous elections in the state, where despite large CAPF deployment, their utilisation was allegedly suboptimal. “Often, QRTs were diverted to locations other than where they were most needed. Keeping such complaints in mind, the commission has decided to strictly monitor their movement this time,” the source added.
The enhanced surveillance and monitoring framework is aimed at improving transparency, preventing malpractice, and ensuring smooth conduct of polling across the state.
With IANS inputs
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