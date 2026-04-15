Bengal polls: Maximum forces in Murshidabad for 23 April phase 1

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has identified Murshidabad as the most sensitive district for the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections on 23 April, prompting the deployment of the highest number of security forces in the region.

According to sources in the chief electoral officer’s office, out of a total 2,407 companies of forces to be deployed in the first phase, 316 companies — around 13 per cent — will be stationed in Murshidabad alone.

The district is administratively divided into the Murshidabad Police District and the Jangipur Police District, with 240 companies allocated to the former and 76 to the latter, owing to its larger geographical area and higher number of sensitive pockets.