Bengal polls: Maximum forces in Murshidabad for 23 April phase 1
Of 2,407 force companies for phase 1, 316 (13%) to be deployed in Murshidabad, sources say
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has identified Murshidabad as the most sensitive district for the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections on 23 April, prompting the deployment of the highest number of security forces in the region.
According to sources in the chief electoral officer’s office, out of a total 2,407 companies of forces to be deployed in the first phase, 316 companies — around 13 per cent — will be stationed in Murshidabad alone.
The district is administratively divided into the Murshidabad Police District and the Jangipur Police District, with 240 companies allocated to the former and 76 to the latter, owing to its larger geographical area and higher number of sensitive pockets.
East Midnapore will see the second-highest deployment with 273 companies (11.34 per cent), followed closely by West Midnapore with 271 companies (11.25 per cent). In contrast, the hill district of Kalimpong will have the lowest deployment at just 21 companies.
Among urban centres, 44 companies will be deployed under the Siliguri Metropolitan Police in Darjeeling district, while 125 companies will be stationed in the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate in West Burdwan.
In addition to Central Armed Police Forces, the poll body has decided to deploy personnel from the India Reserve Battalion and armed police units from other states, alongside the West Bengal Police, to ensure smooth and secure polling during the two-phase elections.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines