Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over India–US trade deal, targets TMC in Bengal

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Centre over the proposed India–US trade agreement, warning that it could severely impact small and medium enterprises and lead to widespread job losses.

Addressing an election rally in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the Congress leader alleged that the deal would favour the United States at the cost of India’s workers, farmers and small traders. He also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the agreement reflected undue influence from Washington.

Gandhi further alleged that the government had opened up India’s agriculture sector to American imports, which he said could harm domestic farmers. He also raised concerns over energy and data security, accusing the Centre of compromising national interests as part of the agreement.

Claiming that India had committed to purchasing goods worth ₹9.5 lakh crore from the US, Gandhi warned that an influx of American products would overwhelm domestic industries. He said such a scenario could be particularly damaging for West Bengal, where industrial activity has already declined.