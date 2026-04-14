Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over India–US trade deal, targets TMC in Bengal
Congress leader warns of job losses and industry impact, accuses both BJP and Trinamool of corruption
Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Centre over the proposed India–US trade agreement, warning that it could severely impact small and medium enterprises and lead to widespread job losses.
Addressing an election rally in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the Congress leader alleged that the deal would favour the United States at the cost of India’s workers, farmers and small traders. He also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the agreement reflected undue influence from Washington.
Gandhi further alleged that the government had opened up India’s agriculture sector to American imports, which he said could harm domestic farmers. He also raised concerns over energy and data security, accusing the Centre of compromising national interests as part of the agreement.
Claiming that India had committed to purchasing goods worth ₹9.5 lakh crore from the US, Gandhi warned that an influx of American products would overwhelm domestic industries. He said such a scenario could be particularly damaging for West Bengal, where industrial activity has already declined.
In the same address, Gandhi also criticised the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee. He accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of operating through a network of syndicates and alleged that people are forced to pay money to access basic services.
The Congress leader claimed that governance in the state resembled a “dictatorship” and accused the TMC of corruption on par with the BJP at the Centre. He referred to past financial scandals and ongoing allegations of illegal activities, including coal smuggling and extortion from transporters.
Gandhi also accused the TMC of indirectly helping the BJP expand its presence in West Bengal, arguing that governance failures and corruption have weakened public trust.
The remarks come amid heightened political campaigning in the state, with parties stepping up attacks on both governance and economic policy ahead of upcoming electoral contests.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines