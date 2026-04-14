Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP, RSS over ‘hate-filled thinking’ in Bengal
LoP alleges Constitution under threat, flags unemployment, corruption and trade deal concerns
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp two-pronged attack in poll-bound West Bengal, accusing the BJP and the RSS of undermining the Constitution while also targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over unemployment and governance issues.
Addressing rallies in Raiganj and Malda, Gandhi alleged that the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were “destroying the Constitution with their "hate-filled thinking"” and accused them of being “involved in vote theft”.
He termed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls “unconstitutional” and alleged that wherever the BJP and RSS get a chance, they make insinuations against the Constitution.
Gandhi further accused the BJP of dividing people along religious and caste lines to win elections.
Targets TMC over jobs, governance
Turning his attack towards the ruling Trinamool Congress, Gandhi said the party had failed to deliver on its promise of employment.
"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised jobs to five lakh people. But 84 lakh youths have applied for unemployment allowance," he said.
He alleged that the TMC government was responsible for “joblessness” in the state and claimed that industries had been shut down.
"The TMC has closed all industries in Bengal and is running the state through syndicates," he alleged.
Gandhi also accused the TMC of corruption, referring to ponzi scams such as Saradha and Rose Valley, and claimed that “syndicates run by TMC members” benefit from graft.
Claims on Centre, trade deal
The Congress leader also targeted the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, alleging that it had withheld funds meant for West Bengal.
He claimed that Rs 2 lakh crore due to the state had not been released and that funds under MNREGA were also withheld.
Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US trade deal, Gandhi said, "It will lead to closure of small and mid-size industries, and cause job loss in India."
He further alleged that “PM Modi's control is in the hands of Trump,” referring to US President Donald Trump.
Gandhi claimed that the government had opened India’s agriculture sector to the US.
"India's agricultural sector will be devastated. Modi sold off India in the trade deal with the US. He is not 'desh bhakt' (patriot), he is 'deshdrohi' (traitor)," he alleged.
Data, energy security concerns
He also accused the Centre of compromising national interests in multiple sectors.
"The Modi government has given up India's data to the USA. National security has been badly harmed by this," he said.
Gandhi further alleged that India’s energy security had been weakened by “succumbing to Washington's pressure”.
He claimed the government had committed to purchasing US goods worth Rs 9.5 lakh crore, warning of its impact on domestic industries.
"If American goods enter India like a tsunami, then our country's small and medium scale factories will close down," he said.
Broader political pitch
Gandhi asserted that the Congress was the only party capable of taking on the BJP at the national level, claiming that the TMC could not effectively challenge the saffron party across the country.
He also said that if the Congress forms the government, names of those “wrongly struck off” electoral rolls under SIR would be reinstated.
“This will cause double loss for Bengal since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already closed down industries in the state,” he added.
The remarks come amid intensifying campaigning in West Bengal, with political parties sharpening attacks on governance, employment and national policy issues ahead of the polls.
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