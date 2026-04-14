Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP, RSS over ‘hate-filled thinking’ in Bengal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp two-pronged attack in poll-bound West Bengal, accusing the BJP and the RSS of undermining the Constitution while also targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over unemployment and governance issues.

Addressing rallies in Raiganj and Malda, Gandhi alleged that the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were “destroying the Constitution with their "hate-filled thinking"” and accused them of being “involved in vote theft”.

He termed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls “unconstitutional” and alleged that wherever the BJP and RSS get a chance, they make insinuations against the Constitution.

Gandhi further accused the BJP of dividing people along religious and caste lines to win elections.

Targets TMC over jobs, governance

Turning his attack towards the ruling Trinamool Congress, Gandhi said the party had failed to deliver on its promise of employment.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised jobs to five lakh people. But 84 lakh youths have applied for unemployment allowance," he said.

He alleged that the TMC government was responsible for “joblessness” in the state and claimed that industries had been shut down.

"The TMC has closed all industries in Bengal and is running the state through syndicates," he alleged.

Gandhi also accused the TMC of corruption, referring to ponzi scams such as Saradha and Rose Valley, and claimed that “syndicates run by TMC members” benefit from graft.

Claims on Centre, trade deal

The Congress leader also targeted the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, alleging that it had withheld funds meant for West Bengal.

He claimed that Rs 2 lakh crore due to the state had not been released and that funds under MNREGA were also withheld.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US trade deal, Gandhi said, "It will lead to closure of small and mid-size industries, and cause job loss in India."