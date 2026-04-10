West Bengal: Abhishek tears into BJP, Shah over ‘jumla patra’, ‘ghuspethiye’

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday launched a sweeping attack on the BJP’s election promises and Union home minister Amit Shah’s repeated references to “ghuspaithiye” (infiltrators), accusing the party of recycling “jumlas” (empty promises) while failing to deliver on jobs, security and governance despite being in power at the Centre for over a decade.

Addressing what the party described as an “explosive” press conference in Kolkata, the TMC national general-secretary held up the BJP’s manifesto — or 'Sankalp Patra' — and dismissed it as a repackaging of unfulfilled promises.

“A party that has governed India for over a decade, and has broken every single promise it has made to every community it has courted, has arrived in Bengal with a new set of promises,” Banerjee said. “Bengal is not fooled. Bengal has seen this film before. And Bengal knows exactly how it ends.”

Banerjee accused Shah of repeatedly invoking the issue of infiltration during election campaigns to divert attention from governance failures, arguing that border control falls under the Union home ministry. “Amit Shah is playing the same record over and over again. Every election, the BJP suddenly discovers ghuspaithiye,” he said.

Shah has frequently foregrounded the issue in campaign speeches across eastern India, particularly in Assam — where the BJP has been in power since 2016 — and West Bengal, promising to identify and deport alleged undocumented migrants.