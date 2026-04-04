BJP’s ‘double engine’ runs on double whammy of misusing institutions, communal politics: Abhishek Banerjee
TMC leader alleges voter roll manipulation, use of ‘local agents’; BJP yet to respond
Abhishek Banerjee on 4 April attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over its “double-engine” governance pitch, alleging that one “engine” operates through misuse of democratic institutions while the other fuels communal division.
In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress leader said, “One engine runs on misusing democratic institutions… The second engine runs on recruiting local agents… to stoke communal discord.”
He alleged that institutions such as the Election Commission were being “weaponised” and claimed that genuine voters were being deleted while outsiders were being added to electoral rolls.
Allegations on electoral process
Banerjee said the BJP was attempting to influence voter lists in West Bengal through Form 6 applications and urged party workers and voters to remain vigilant.
“Several Form 6s have been submitted… but we won’t allow any wrongdoing,” he said, adding that the TMC was monitoring such developments.
He also said the party would assist voters whose names are removed from electoral rolls in getting them reinstated.
Addressing a rally in Birbhum, Banerjee accused the Centre led by Narendra Modi of taking decisions without considering their impact on citizens.
“The BJP takes hasty decisions every time without considering the consequences,” he said, referring to demonetisation, LPG-related issues and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Communal and identity issues
Banerjee alleged that the BJP was attempting to create communal divisions and influence local politics through smaller parties.
He also accused the BJP of labelling Bengali-speaking people as illegal immigrants and referred to the case of Sonali Khatun, who was deported and later returned following intervention by the Supreme Court.
“It was we who managed to bring her back,” he said.
The TMC leader also criticised what he described as attempts to dictate people’s food choices.
“Will the BJP dictate whether we will eat fish, chicken or mutton?” he asked.
Welfare, governance claims
Highlighting state schemes, Banerjee cited initiatives such as “Yuva Sathi” and “Banglar Bari”, claiming they had benefited large numbers of people.
He also alleged that the Centre had blocked funds for housing schemes, prompting the state government led by Mamata Banerjee to launch alternative programmes.
Banerjee said a fourth term for the TMC in West Bengal would pave the way for political change at the Centre.
“There was no immediate response from the BJP to the allegations.”
The remarks come amid intensifying campaigning ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
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