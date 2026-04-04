BJP’s ‘double engine’ runs on double whammy of misusing institutions, communal politics: Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee on 4 April attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over its “double-engine” governance pitch, alleging that one “engine” operates through misuse of democratic institutions while the other fuels communal division.

In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress leader said, “One engine runs on misusing democratic institutions… The second engine runs on recruiting local agents… to stoke communal discord.”

He alleged that institutions such as the Election Commission were being “weaponised” and claimed that genuine voters were being deleted while outsiders were being added to electoral rolls.

Allegations on electoral process

Banerjee said the BJP was attempting to influence voter lists in West Bengal through Form 6 applications and urged party workers and voters to remain vigilant.

“Several Form 6s have been submitted… but we won’t allow any wrongdoing,” he said, adding that the TMC was monitoring such developments.

He also said the party would assist voters whose names are removed from electoral rolls in getting them reinstated.

Addressing a rally in Birbhum, Banerjee accused the Centre led by Narendra Modi of taking decisions without considering their impact on citizens.

“The BJP takes hasty decisions every time without considering the consequences,” he said, referring to demonetisation, LPG-related issues and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.