Bengal BJP MLA Rekha Patra was admitted to Kolkata's RN Tagore Hospital following suspected food poisoning

She is reportedly on ventilator support, although the state health minister said her condition has improved

Patra rose to prominence during the Sandeshkhali protests and won the 2026 Assembly election from Hingalganj

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Hingalganj, Rekha Patra, has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after falling seriously ill on Saturday night, with reports indicating that she is currently on ventilator support.

Patra reportedly fell ill at her residence in North 24-Parganas district and was initially taken to a local health centre, where she received preliminary treatment. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Basirhat Super Speciality Hospital.

She was subsequently transferred to R.N. Tagore Hospital near Kolkata's Eastern Metropolitan Bypass after showing little improvement. According to media reports, she is being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit and remains on ventilator support.