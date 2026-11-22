Bengal BJP MLA Rekha Patra on ventilator support after suspected poisoning
Medical tests reportedly indicate poisoning, but the exact cause of her illness remains unclear
Bengal BJP MLA Rekha Patra was admitted to Kolkata's RN Tagore Hospital following suspected food poisoning
She is reportedly on ventilator support, although the state health minister said her condition has improved
Patra rose to prominence during the Sandeshkhali protests and won the 2026 Assembly election from Hingalganj
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Hingalganj, Rekha Patra, has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after falling seriously ill on Saturday night, with reports indicating that she is currently on ventilator support.
Patra reportedly fell ill at her residence in North 24-Parganas district and was initially taken to a local health centre, where she received preliminary treatment. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Basirhat Super Speciality Hospital.
She was subsequently transferred to R.N. Tagore Hospital near Kolkata's Eastern Metropolitan Bypass after showing little improvement. According to media reports, she is being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit and remains on ventilator support.
Reports have also indicated signs of poisoning in her body. However, the exact cause and circumstances of her illness have not yet been officially established.
State health minister Sharadwat Mukherjee visited the hospital on Sunday to enquire about her condition. After meeting doctors, he said Patra was doing better than before, although her recovery would take time.
He said the family had contacted the state government and Chief Minister, following which arrangements were made to shift her to Kolkata. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her illness.
Who is Rekha Patra?
Patra rose to prominence during the Sandeshkhali protests against Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan. The BJP fielded her from Basirhat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but she lost the contest.
She later won the 2026 Assembly elections from Hingalganj and became a BJP MLA.
With agency inputs