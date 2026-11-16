'Better if BJP hadn't won': Bengal BJP MLA's outburst after Panihati death
Death of BJP worker allegedly following clash with party colleagues brings tensions over TMC defectors and local leadership into the open
Arup Saha dies after an alleged assault involving fellow BJP workers in Panihati.
Ratna Debnath blames party infighting and the induction of former TMC workers, drawing criticism from BJP leaders.
Opposition parties question the BJP government's handling of allegations of violence involving its own members.
The death of BJP worker Arup Saha in Panihati has laid bare the deepening divisions within the party in West Bengal. Allegations of factionalism, intimidation and organisational breakdown are coming not from political opponents but from within the BJP itself. The incident has also triggered an embarrassing public rift after local MLA Ratna Debnath expressed regret over the BJP coming to power in the state, drawing sharp criticism from senior party leaders Arjun Singh and Dilip Ghosh.
Arup, the husband of BJP Panihati-1 mandal secretary Ruma Saha, died on Sunday, 15 November after an alleged assault involving fellow party workers the previous evening. The confrontation reportedly began when Ruma objected to the assault of a local businessman. She alleged that some party workers subsequently abused her in public.
When Arup intervened to defend his wife, he was allegedly pushed and punched in the chest. The couple returned home, but Arup's condition deteriorated. He was rushed to Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital, where he died the following morning. His death has prompted allegations of murder, although the circumstances are still under investigation.
Ruma has accused several local BJP workers, including Yuva Morcha Panihati-1 mandal president Rajdeep Das, Raja Tahsildar and Surajit Biswas, of involvement in the confrontation. She also alleged that some of those present were followers of former TMC leader Nirmal Ghosh.
The incident has brought Panihati MLA Ratna Debnath's simmering differences with the local party leadership into the open. Visiting the bereaved family, she broke down while trying to console Arup's children. Drawing a parallel with the death of her own daughter in the R.G. Kar rape and murder case, she said, "Their father is gone, just as my own daughter is gone."
In an extraordinary outburst, she added that perhaps it would have been better had the BJP not won the Assembly elections.
Debnath blamed the growing unrest in the party on former TMC workers who joined the BJP after the elections, questioning the leadership's decision to reward newcomers with important organisational positions. She also accused BJP district president Chandicharan Roy of appointing functionaries across Panihati's 29 wards without consulting her or ensuring coordination among local leaders. "He cannot stand me," she reportedly said.
The MLA also questioned the administration's handling of repeated clashes in the area and called for chief minister Suvendu Adhikari's intervention.
Her public criticism did not go down well with the party's senior leadership. Transport minister Arjun Singh described her remarks as immature and emotionally driven, urging her to trust the administration. "The local MLA, Ratna Debnath, is making immature statements. She is speaking out of emotion. I believe it is better not to make such remarks. One should have faith in the administration," he said.
Panchayat minister Dilip Ghosh, too, advised her to raise the matter within the party rather than airing her grievances in public. "Speaking to the press or media does not lead to a solution. It only creates further problems. Solutions should be sought within the party framework," he said.
The Panihati episode is not an isolated instance of discord within the BJP. Barrackpore MLA Kaustav Bagchi recently faced protests and 'thief' slogans, allegedly from members of his own party. Drawing a parallel with the situation in Panihati, he said, "What is happening in Barrackpore is also happening in Panihati; the situation is the same in both places."
Bagchi accused former TMC workers who joined the BJP after 4 May of creating trouble under the party's saffron banner. "Trinamool miscreants are donning saffron attire, posing as BJP members, and carrying out acts of terror and chaos," he alleged, claiming that some BJP leaders were encouraging them.
BJP spokesperson Sayantan Basu, meanwhile, urged people to view Debnath's remarks in the context of her personal grief. He said her loss might have influenced her reaction and maintained that the police were investigating Arup's death. "If anyone from the party is found to be involved, the administration will take action; the party will not shield the guilty," he said.
The Mamata Banerjee faction of the Trinamool Congress seized on the incident to attack the ruling party. Mamata-AITC leader Krishanu Maitra alleged that the BJP had lost control over its own leaders and was using accusations against the TMC to deflect attention from internal divisions.
"BJP leaders are repeatedly being accused of extortion, assaults and other anti-social activities. Is it possible that those who joined after 4 May have been rewarded with influential positions? The BJP has no control over its leaders and is blaming the TMC to hide its infighting," he said.
CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty also questioned the state's law-and-order situation and the functioning of its justice system, pointing to allegations of violence and extortion involving members of the ruling party.
Opposition leaders have further questioned whether the police are applying the same standards of enforcement irrespective of political affiliation. They have contrasted the swift police action — including arrests and encounters — in cases involving Opposition workers with what they describe as a more hesitant response when allegations involve BJP members.
As of Monday evening, no arrests had been reported in connection with Arup's death. The absence of any immediate arrests has added to questions over the police response, even as the investigation continues.