'Better if BJP hadn't won': Bengal BJP MLA's outburst after Panihati death

Panchayat minister Dilip Ghosh, too, advised her to raise the matter within the party rather than airing her grievances in public. "Speaking to the press or media does not lead to a solution. It only creates further problems. Solutions should be sought within the party framework," he said.

The Panihati episode is not an isolated instance of discord within the BJP. Barrackpore MLA Kaustav Bagchi recently faced protests and 'thief' slogans, allegedly from members of his own party. Drawing a parallel with the situation in Panihati, he said, "What is happening in Barrackpore is also happening in Panihati; the situation is the same in both places."

Bagchi accused former TMC workers who joined the BJP after 4 May of creating trouble under the party's saffron banner. "Trinamool miscreants are donning saffron attire, posing as BJP members, and carrying out acts of terror and chaos," he alleged, claiming that some BJP leaders were encouraging them.

BJP spokesperson Sayantan Basu, meanwhile, urged people to view Debnath's remarks in the context of her personal grief. He said her loss might have influenced her reaction and maintained that the police were investigating Arup's death. "If anyone from the party is found to be involved, the administration will take action; the party will not shield the guilty," he said.

The Mamata Banerjee faction of the Trinamool Congress seized on the incident to attack the ruling party. Mamata-AITC leader Krishanu Maitra alleged that the BJP had lost control over its own leaders and was using accusations against the TMC to deflect attention from internal divisions.

"BJP leaders are repeatedly being accused of extortion, assaults and other anti-social activities. Is it possible that those who joined after 4 May have been rewarded with influential positions? The BJP has no control over its leaders and is blaming the TMC to hide its infighting," he said.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty also questioned the state's law-and-order situation and the functioning of its justice system, pointing to allegations of violence and extortion involving members of the ruling party.

Opposition leaders have further questioned whether the police are applying the same standards of enforcement irrespective of political affiliation. They have contrasted the swift police action — including arrests and encounters — in cases involving Opposition workers with what they describe as a more hesitant response when allegations involve BJP members.

As of Monday evening, no arrests had been reported in connection with Arup's death. The absence of any immediate arrests has added to questions over the police response, even as the investigation continues.