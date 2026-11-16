Bengal's festivals that divide: After Durga Puja, fault lines emerge in Chhat

Unprecedented Chhath arrangements, including restrictions on meat shops, spark controversy in Bengal.

BJP leaders defend the festival's growing public presence amid criticism over cultural and political motives.

Opposition parties warn that the government's push risks deepening linguistic and cultural divisions.

For people in West Bengal, Chhath Puja this year has become about much more than pick-up trucks ferrying women and children, their foreheads smeared with bhakhra, and piles of bananas to the nearest water body. The 'double-engine' government's enthusiastic push to make Chhath part of Bengal's mainstream festival calendar has reopened old linguistic, cultural and political fault lines between the state's Hindi-speaking population, estimated at 13 per cent, and Bengali society.

Perhaps the most contentious move has come from Rampurhat municipality in Birbhum, which has ordered meat shops in Court Gully to remain closed on 15 and 16 November. A notice signed by municipal chairman Soumen Bhakat also directs shopkeepers to cover slaughtered animals with red cloth on other days. Slaughter must take place inside glass enclosures or behind screens, the notice says.

"In these shops, animals are butchered in the open. The sight of blood and waste creates inconvenience for fasting Chhath devotees when they pass along the road carrying offerings," Bhakat explained.