'Priya-da' unites Bengal’s rivals, sparks talk of joint fight against BJP
Kunal Ghosh urges Congress and Left to unite against BJP, Congress leaders counsel caution at cross-party gathering
Kunal Ghosh calls for Congress-Left-Trinamool unity against the BJP at a cross-party gathering.
Congress leaders welcome the spirit of cooperation but caution against rushing into an electoral understanding.
Biman Bose and Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay recall a political era when ideological rivalry did not translate into personal hostility.
The possibility of a united political fight against the BJP in Bengal came into focus on Friday, 13 November as leaders of the Congress, the CPI(M) and both factions of the Trinamool Congress shared a platform at the unveiling of a statue of former Union minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi in B.B.D. Bag, Kolkata, on his birth anniversary. In a rare display of political unity, leaders who have often been on opposite sides of the political divide came together to remember a man whose legacy appeared to transcend party loyalties.
The gathering also gave rise to an important political question: could the three parties, despite their ideological differences and electoral rivalry, find common ground to take on the BJP? Mamata-AITC MLA Kunal Ghosh certainly appeared to favour such an understanding, urging the Congress and the Left to consider a joint fight against the BJP.
“Everyone claims they are prepared to fight alone. We say we are ready to fight alone, the state Congress president says he is ready to fight alone, and the CPM leadership says it is ready to fight alone. Meanwhile, the BJP will simply swoop in and loot the election,” Ghosh said.
He argued that the time had come for Opposition parties to look beyond their individual political interests. “Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi represents pluralism, secularism and progressive democratic forces. What is the point of merely remembering him if we cannot unite to protect people's rights?” he asked.
Ghosh added that political differences should not prevent parties from coming together when democratic rights and the interests of Bengal were at stake. “There may come a time when the interests of society, Bengal and the nation must transcend the boundaries of our individual political parties,” he said. “Instead of keeping our speeches confined to the podium, we must be prepared to unite and take to the streets.”
However, his proposal did not receive immediate endorsement from the Congress. Party leader Amitabha Chakraborty made it clear that Ghosh's remarks were his personal opinion. “We will not engage in politics on a platform dedicated to Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi. This is a pluralistic platform, and we intend to keep it free from partisan politics,” he said, while acknowledging that Ghosh had every democratic right to express his views.
Veteran Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya struck a more measured note. “Theoretically, what is being suggested is sound, but there are certain complexities at the ground level. If those can be overcome, implementation is possible. There is no need to rush. For now, we must wait for the right moment.” He added that leaders across parties needed to move beyond personal attacks and animosity.
The significance of the gathering was perhaps best reflected in the words of veteran Mamata-AITC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who compared the political culture of Dasmunsi's time with the present. He said political rivalry in those days did not translate into personal hostility.
“There was no violence; there was only political competition. We did not set out to harm the CPI(M), and they did not come to harm us either,” he said.
Recalling the early days of grassroots politics, Sobhandeb said, “Priya-da used to cook his own meals and lived in a small, modest room. There was competition in every sphere. They ran coaching centres, and so did we. They had slum development committees, while we established local development committees. We even brought out a newspaper called Yuba Barta to counter their Ganashakti.”
He added, “Today's atmosphere of violence and revenge is something I had never witnessed before.” Sobhandeb also described Dasmunsi, along with Siddhartha Shankar Ray and Mamata Banerjee, as one of the three most influential people in his life. “Not just Priya by name, he was truly beloved by all,” he said, reciting a poem he had written in his memory.
Left Front chairman Biman Bose offered another glimpse into the personal warmth that existed between political rivals. Recalling his first meeting with Dasmunsi in 1964, Bose spoke of their friendship and several train journeys together.
Despite belonging to opposing political camps, the two maintained a cordial relationship. Recalling a journey on the Gour Express, Bose said Dasmunsi, who occupied the berth next to his, had jokingly told him, “I am your security, and you are mine.”
“Despite our political differences, there was never any discord in our conversations,” Bose recalled, highlighting how political disagreements did not have to become personal enmity.
The gathering also brought together several other prominent political figures. Congress leaders Pradip Bhattacharya, Pradesh Congress president Subhankar Sarkar and Amitabha Chakraborty were present, alongside Trinamool leaders from both factions — Madan Mitra, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and Ghosh. From the Left, besides Bose, Sujan Chakraborty attended. Former Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Shyamal Kumar Sen was also among those present.
Former MP and footballer Prasun Banerjee attracted attention with his remarks about his political future. Having moved away from the Mamata-AITC, he hinted at a possible return, saying, “I have switched teams many times on the sports field. I am currently with a political party, but I shall return.” He subsequently sat beside Ghosh.
The event was organised by Gan Sanskriti Sangsad, an organisation founded by Dasmunsi. The unveiling took place in front of the Reserve Bank of India building in BBD Bag. The statue had been a long-standing aspiration of the Congress, and its installation was eventually taken forward through the organisation.