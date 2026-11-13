'Priya-da' unites Bengal’s rivals, sparks talk of joint fight against BJP

Ghosh added that political differences should not prevent parties from coming together when democratic rights and the interests of Bengal were at stake. “There may come a time when the interests of society, Bengal and the nation must transcend the boundaries of our individual political parties,” he said. “Instead of keeping our speeches confined to the podium, we must be prepared to unite and take to the streets.”

However, his proposal did not receive immediate endorsement from the Congress. Party leader Amitabha Chakraborty made it clear that Ghosh's remarks were his personal opinion. “We will not engage in politics on a platform dedicated to Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi. This is a pluralistic platform, and we intend to keep it free from partisan politics,” he said, while acknowledging that Ghosh had every democratic right to express his views.

Veteran Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya struck a more measured note. “Theoretically, what is being suggested is sound, but there are certain complexities at the ground level. If those can be overcome, implementation is possible. There is no need to rush. For now, we must wait for the right moment.” He added that leaders across parties needed to move beyond personal attacks and animosity.

The significance of the gathering was perhaps best reflected in the words of veteran Mamata-AITC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who compared the political culture of Dasmunsi's time with the present. He said political rivalry in those days did not translate into personal hostility.

“There was no violence; there was only political competition. We did not set out to harm the CPI(M), and they did not come to harm us either,” he said.

Recalling the early days of grassroots politics, Sobhandeb said, “Priya-da used to cook his own meals and lived in a small, modest room. There was competition in every sphere. They ran coaching centres, and so did we. They had slum development committees, while we established local development committees. We even brought out a newspaper called Yuba Barta to counter their Ganashakti.”