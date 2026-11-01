Suvendu’s Mamata-Baby jibe ahead of INDIA bloc rally

Suvendu Adhikari accuses Mamata Banerjee and M.A. Baby of joining hands to revive political violence in Bengal.

Adhikari vows to reopen cases linked to the Left Front era and targets the TMC over alleged violence.

Agnimitra Paul attacks Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks about Narendra Modi, while Congress defends its president.

The INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday, 1 November unfolded against the backdrop of sharp attacks by BJP leaders in Bengal on Opposition unity and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

On Saturday, Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari targeted former chief minister Mamata Banerjee and CPI(M) leader M.A. Baby, accusing the Trinamool Congress and the Left of joining hands despite their bitter political history. BJP leader and minister Agnimitra Paul, meanwhile, hit out at Kharge over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adhikari’s attack came at a BJP-organised ‘Save Democracy’ (Ganatantra Bachao) programme in Garbeta, Paschim Medinipur, on Saturday. Referring to the cordial interaction between Banerjee and Baby at an INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi, he claimed that the TMC and the CPI(M) had become virtually indistinguishable and were working together to revive an era of political violence and instability.

“Today, the TMC and the CPI(M) are one and the same. Both sides have merged to bring back those days of anarchy,” Adhikari said.

Mocking the apparent closeness between the two leaders, he used the terms ‘aunty’ and ‘baby’ to target them. Referring to Mamata as ‘pisi’, the Bengali term for aunt, he said, “In Delhi, ‘baby’ and ‘aunty’ have become quite close. Do you know who ‘aunty’ is? It is none other than ‘pisi’. She and the CPI(M)'s national-level leader, M.A. Baby, have now struck up a close friendship.”