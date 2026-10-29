Bengal’s new education rules: Accountability or punishment?

Bengal’s proposed reforms bar newly appointed teachers from active politics, raising concerns over their democratic rights.

Performance-linked increments risk holding teachers responsible for factors beyond their control.

Teachers’ associations demand adequate staffing, learning resources and professional support before accountability measures.

West Bengal’s proposed education reforms have raised serious questions about teachers’ professional freedom and the government’s understanding of educational accountability. Under two major announcements, newly appointed teachers will be barred from active politics, while primary school teachers may be held responsible for an entire class, with annual increments and promotions potentially linked to students’ learning progress.

While the government claims the measures will restore the 'lost glory' of education in Bengal, critics argue that they risk punishing teachers for problems beyond their control.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said, "All the teachers who get jobs in our era will not be able to join any kind of politics. This is to bring back the lost glory of the education system in Bengal."

However, barring newly appointed teachers from active politics raises a fundamental question: can education truly be freed from politics by restricting the democratic rights of those working within the system?

The government argues that teachers must focus on teaching rather than political activities. BJP leader Ophelia Sinha said, "We have seen how teachers got involved in political meetings and movements in the previous 49 years. The quality of education has been in a miserable state. So, it is important to make such rules that prevent teachers from entering politics."