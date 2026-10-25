Feuds, fisticuffs rock Bengal BJP as infighting emerges into the open
Congress, Left and TMC question party's political conduct as corruption allegations and factional clashes expose internal tensions
Corruption allegations and factional clashes expose deep divisions within Bengal BJP.
Congress, Left and TMC accuse BJP of adopting practises it claimed to condemn
Rival party groups clash over alleged corruption, local dominance and TMC inductions.
The BJP in West Bengal is facing mounting questions over its political conduct as allegations of corruption, factional feuds and violent clashes involving its leaders and supporters emerge from several districts. While the Opposition has accused the party of adopting the very practices it once condemned, a series of incidents has exposed simmering tensions within its own ranks.
From allegations of corruption against a BJP MLA in Durgapur to factional clashes in Bhangar in North 24 Parganas as well as East Bardhaman, rival groups have traded accusations of political favouritism, corruption and attempts to induct erstwhile Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders into the BJP. In another incident in Guskara, a dispute involving two BJP Yuva Morcha leaders escalated into violence, leaving police personnel injured.
The Opposition has seized on the developments to question the BJP’s claims of political and organisational discipline. West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar sarcastically criticised the party, saying, “There are all nationalist things going on in the BJP,” before arguing that its leadership needed to address the situation.
CPI(M) leader Kalatan Dasgupta and other Left leaders have described the turmoil as evidence of the ‘Trinamoolisation’ of the BJP, alleging that the party has adopted the same practices it previously condemned.
Senior Mamata-AITC leader Baiswanor Chattopadhyay also questioned whether the BJP leadership could control its own ranks, referring to state president Samik Bhattacharya’s remarks on corruption. “I hope he spoke with sincerity,” Chattopadhyay said, adding that whether BJP workers would follow the state president’s instructions remained “a big question”.
The allegations of internal discord have been particularly sharp in Durgapur West, where former BJP Mandal president Dhrubajyoti Mukherjee has accused party MLA Lakshman Ghorui of corruption and misuse of public office.
Mukherjee has even written to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), alleging that Ghorui’s personal wealth increased significantly after he became an MLA and that he used his position to secure jobs for his children and other relatives.
“After winning the election and assuming office, this public representative began to misuse his position. When we protested against these wrongdoings, we faced severe retaliation,” Mukherjee alleged.
He further claimed that Ghorui had acquired hundreds of bighas of land and accumulated eight to ten vehicles. “He has grown accustomed to an extravagant lifestyle. He is not even a native of Durgapur; he has come here solely to plunder and engage in corruption,” he said.
Mukherjee claimed that the PMO responded to his complaint and advised him to approach the relevant authorities. He said the vigilance department had subsequently directed the principal secretary to the speaker of the West Bengal Assembly to conduct an investigation.
“We demand that the prime minister and chief minister strip this corrupt individual of all his powers, investigate these financial irregularities, and ensure he is sent to jail,” he said.
Ghorui has strongly denied the allegations, describing them as a calculated attempt to damage his reputation. He also rejected the claim that his daughter had secured a job through his influence. “My daughter does not even hold a job; such claims are being made only to mislead,” he said.
Also Read: Words fail to describe the desecration
In Bhangar, factional fighting has left two people, including BJP youth leader Haran Mondal, seriously injured during a clash between rival party groups. The dispute reportedly followed a meeting between BJP leader Surajit Gayen and former TMC panchayat chief Pachu Mondal and his son Tapas Mondal.
A video of the meeting circulated on social media, prompting allegations that TMC leaders were being offered entry into the BJP in exchange for money.
Haran alleged that he was attacked because he opposed the proposed induction of TMC members. Gayen, in turn, accused Haran of involvement in land-related corruption. Both sides have levelled allegations against each other, while BJP district vice-president Abani Mondal said the party would examine the matter and take appropriate action.
In North 24 Parganas, BJP National Council member Ahindranath Basu was reportedly assaulted while sitting at a party bookstall. He was subsequently admitted to a private hospital, with Rupali Sarkar, a leader of the party’s mahila morcha, accused of attacking him.
Sarkar denied the allegation, saying, “Ahindranath-babu is the same age as my grandfather; why would I assault him? These are baseless allegations.” However, she acknowledged a dispute over a Facebook comment made by Basu.
The incident comes amid growing tensions between local party leaders and their supporters. Basu’s attendance at a Durga Puja event hosted by former Barrackpore municipality chairman Uttam Das, which was also attended by BJP leader Arjun Singh, reportedly added to tensions with the local MLA and his supporters.
In East Bardhaman, a dispute over local dominance in Thyangapara village under Mangalkot police station left at least six people injured. Four of them were admitted to Bardhaman Medical College with serious injuries.
The clash reportedly involved groups led by Liton Sheikh, Hablu Sheikh and Mozam Khan. Local accounts suggest that political affiliations have contributed to the rivalry. Liton and Hablu were previously associated with the TMC before joining the BJP, while Mozam has long been linked to the BJP.
BJP Mangalkote mandal no. 3 president Mandira Chattaraj denied that the main participants were genuine party members. “Those who incited trouble in Thyangapara village were not associated with the BJP. They have only begun posing as BJP supporters following the announcement of the election results,” she said, adding that the police should take action against everyone involved.
Another incident occurred at Guskara police outpost, where a dispute involving the alleged extramarital relationship between two BJP Yuva Morcha leaders escalated into violence. Villagers who demanded an investigation reportedly clashed with police, leaving at least four to five personnel, including a sub-inspector, injured. Several villagers were detained.