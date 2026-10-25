Feuds, fisticuffs rock Bengal BJP as infighting emerges into the open

Corruption allegations and factional clashes expose deep divisions within Bengal BJP.

Congress, Left and TMC accuse BJP of adopting practises it claimed to condemn

Rival party groups clash over alleged corruption, local dominance and TMC inductions.

The BJP in West Bengal is facing mounting questions over its political conduct as allegations of corruption, factional feuds and violent clashes involving its leaders and supporters emerge from several districts. While the Opposition has accused the party of adopting the very practices it once condemned, a series of incidents has exposed simmering tensions within its own ranks.

From allegations of corruption against a BJP MLA in Durgapur to factional clashes in Bhangar in North 24 Parganas as well as East Bardhaman, rival groups have traded accusations of political favouritism, corruption and attempts to induct erstwhile Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders into the BJP. In another incident in Guskara, a dispute involving two BJP Yuva Morcha leaders escalated into violence, leaving police personnel injured.

The Opposition has seized on the developments to question the BJP’s claims of political and organisational discipline. West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar sarcastically criticised the party, saying, “There are all nationalist things going on in the BJP,” before arguing that its leadership needed to address the situation.

CPI(M) leader Kalatan Dasgupta and other Left leaders have described the turmoil as evidence of the ‘Trinamoolisation’ of the BJP, alleging that the party has adopted the same practices it previously condemned.

Senior Mamata-AITC leader Baiswanor Chattopadhyay also questioned whether the BJP leadership could control its own ranks, referring to state president Samik Bhattacharya’s remarks on corruption. “I hope he spoke with sincerity,” Chattopadhyay said, adding that whether BJP workers would follow the state president’s instructions remained “a big question”.