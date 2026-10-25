Words fail to describe the desecration

On 15 October, the dispute reached the Calcutta High Court. Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya allowed a CPI(M) stall near the party’s Bongaon office, but a division bench stayed the order the next day on an appeal by the state government.

The BJP, meanwhile, announced plans for about 5,000 bookstalls near Puja pandals that would sell literature on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sangh ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee and the party’s own promotional literature.

A political party has every right to distribute its literature, but that right must apply equally. Or it would, if ours was still a functional democracy and an invocation of citizen rights did not seem a quaint anachronism. What we saw on the streets of Kolkata and elsewhere in the state was not the kind of violation that leaves any room for doubt that this was political vendetta.

Even after Left bookstalls were targeted in this utterly lawless fashion, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya still maintained that ‘real party workers’ would never throw books onto the road, adding that he had spoken to the chief minister to take action against the perpetrators.

Bhattacharya proceeded to recount his experience of political violence under CPI(M) rule, saying he still carries marks from bomb splinters. Was he perhaps making the case that his stories, even if true, constituted grounds for the vandalism or that the State should therefore wink at it?

State finance minister Swapan Dasgupta feigned outrage: “I don’t know who they are. But I must ask, how dare they?” The Sangh also made a show of defending everyone’s right to distribute literature, ‘provided the stalls did not illegally encroach on public space’.