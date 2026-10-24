West Bengal: Yesterday’s foes become today’s friends as Sanghis run amok

Durga Puja festivities in Kolkata this year were marred by two rare sights: a bulldozer demolishing a temporary bookstall and a purported bookstall turned into a temporary phuchka vend. As right-wing vandals, Left activists and citizens clashed, bookstalls became the most unlikely political flashpoints. It began with chief minister Suvendu Adhikari warning Left parties on the floor of the Assembly that bookstalls at Durga Puja pandals were henceforth forbidden. No minister dared contradict him.

Which is why the mealy-mouthed words of condemnation from a handful of RSS and BJP leaders, including finance minister Swapan Dasgupta, failed to ring true. Even as he wondered who the vandals might be, people pointed out that Dasgupta was sitting right next to Adhikari when the CM held out the threat. How could he claim surprise, let alone outrage?

The truth is that Adhikari and a section of BJP MLAs, mostly Hindi-speaking, have been belligerently uttering war cries against the Left. A BJP MLA’s ‘Baam Vadh’ banner blazoned death to the Left. Gangs claiming allegiance to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal went about smashing book stalls set up by the CPI(M), SUCI and other Left parties. Some of them openly said they were following instructions from Suvendu-da.

Clearly, small-time goons from Bihar and UP — claiming Sangh parentage and protection — are making the Bengali bhadralok queasy about endorsing the BJP.

Jishnu Basu, a scientist and prachar pramukh of the RSS’s east zonal unit piously asserted, “The RSS never supports [the] destruction of books. We condemn such acts of cowardice.”