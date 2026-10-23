Kolkata stampede: Arrests of ‘small fry’, AITC leader fuel row over accountability

Mamata-AITC MLA Kunal Ghosh accuses police of targeting party leaders and workers who questioned influential figures after Chorbagan tragedy.

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The arrest of Mamata-AITC leader Majid Ansari in a three-year-old case has triggered a political confrontation in Kolkata, with party MLA Kunal Ghosh accusing the police of targeting those who have questioned influential figures following the deadly Chorbagan Puja mandap tragedy on 17 October.

As Ghosh staged a sit-in outside a police station to protest Ansari’s arrest, the detention of two announcers who allegedly declared that the mandap was collapsing has added to questions over whether those at the lower end of the chain of events are being held accountable while the role of the Puja organisers and other influential figures remains under scrutiny.

Ansari was arrested by officers of Amherst Street police station on Friday, 23 October in connection with a case registered in 2023. According to police sources, he faces allegations of molesting a woman, intimidating her and demanding Rs 20 lakh while threatening to circulate intimate photographs of her online. Ten other people were also named in the case.

Ansari, however, has claimed that his arrest is linked to his criticism of the BJP and his stand following the Chorbagan tragedy, in which 19 people died, at least officially.

Protesting the arrest, Ghosh staged a sit-in on the steps of Amherst Street police station. He alleged that police were targeting Mamata-AITC leaders and workers who had protested the tragedy and demanded action against members of the puja committee. “People are being picked up on false charges, while the real culprits remain free,” Ghosh said.