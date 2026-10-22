Kolkata stampede: Three months 'too short’ for probe, says SIT chief

SIT faces three-month deadline to establish causes of Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede that killed 19 people.

Investigators will examine CCTV footage, mobile videos, forensic evidence and roles of police, organisers and civic agencies.

Team will recommend accountability measures and stricter crowd management and evacuation protocols.

A six-member special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja stampede in Kolkata, which officially claimed 19 lives and left 25 injured on 17 October. Led by retired Calcutta High Court judge Anindita Roy Saraswati, the team will examine the circumstances that led to the tragedy, identify those responsible and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The SIT was constituted by the West Bengal government following consultations with the Calcutta High Court. It has been given three months to complete its investigation and submit a report. However, Justice Roy Saraswati has admitted that the deadline will be challenging, given the scale and complexity of the case.

"Three months is a very short period for an investigation of this magnitude. Nevertheless, we will make every effort to submit our report within the stipulated time," she told journalists.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, however, has typically gone ahead with his own pronouncements, describing the incident as a case of "human error", echoing remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. He said investigators would examine the identity and role of a person reportedly involved in the incident, including whether they were a visitor, volunteer or temporary home guard.