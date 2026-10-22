Kolkata stampede: Three months 'too short’ for probe, says SIT chief
Six-member team to examine crowd management, safety arrangements and roles of officials and organisers in tragedy
SIT faces three-month deadline to establish causes of Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede that killed 19 people.
Investigators will examine CCTV footage, mobile videos, forensic evidence and roles of police, organisers and civic agencies.
Team will recommend accountability measures and stricter crowd management and evacuation protocols.
A six-member special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja stampede in Kolkata, which officially claimed 19 lives and left 25 injured on 17 October. Led by retired Calcutta High Court judge Anindita Roy Saraswati, the team will examine the circumstances that led to the tragedy, identify those responsible and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
The SIT was constituted by the West Bengal government following consultations with the Calcutta High Court. It has been given three months to complete its investigation and submit a report. However, Justice Roy Saraswati has admitted that the deadline will be challenging, given the scale and complexity of the case.
"Three months is a very short period for an investigation of this magnitude. Nevertheless, we will make every effort to submit our report within the stipulated time," she told journalists.
Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, however, has typically gone ahead with his own pronouncements, describing the incident as a case of "human error", echoing remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. He said investigators would examine the identity and role of a person reportedly involved in the incident, including whether they were a visitor, volunteer or temporary home guard.
"There was no need to announce over the PA system that the pandal was about to collapse," he said, adding that he had visited the site at 2.00 am and found the structure "standing".
The police have dutifully arrested Sanjib Raha alias Sentu, treasurer of the Chorbagan puja committee, in Nadia on Thursday. As per Adhikari's claim, an announcement over the public address system claiming that the pandal was collapsing allegedly triggered panic among visitors. Police identified two 'suspects' after examining CCTV footage, including Sentu, who had been absconding since the incident.
The chief minister also said those responsible would not be spared. However, he had no comment to offer on whether local BJP MLA Bijoy Ojha, and Adhikari's own nephew Debdeep Adhikari, who headed the puja committee, would also be interrogated. The SIT will recommend legal action if negligence or coordination failures are established.
Justice Roy Saraswati said the team would meet shortly to prepare a detailed investigation plan before visiting the site. "We will personally visit the site to ascertain the actual cause of the incident," she said. "First, we must determine whose fault led to this incident. We need to uncover the reasons behind the multiple fatalities, identify those responsible, and hold them accountable."
The SIT will examine several possible causes, including overcrowding, poor entry and exit arrangements, inadequate crowd control, adverse weather conditions, power failures, rumours and panic among visitors. Investigators will also assess whether sudden noises, announcements or a possible surge in the crowd contributed to the stampede.
The structure and layout of the pandal will come under scrutiny, including its gates, pathways, barricades, staircases and emergency exits. The team will investigate whether the venue's capacity was appropriate for the number of visitors and whether adequate evacuation arrangements were in place.
Evidence will include CCTV footage, mobile phone videos recorded by visitors, forensic reports, medical records, call detail records and the Kolkata Police control room logbook. Weather reports from the day of the incident will also be examined.
The investigation will assess the roles of the Puja organisers, Kolkata Police, volunteers, private security personnel, the fire department, hospitals, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, CESC, the Public Works Department and disaster management teams. Investigators will also check whether safety plans and police arrangements complied with National Disaster Management Authority guidelines.