Bengal: Ex-minister Indranil Sen arrested; Adhikari claims Mamata link

Former Bengal minister Indranil Sen is arrested in alleged Durga Puja preview-pass case.

CM Suvendu Adhikari alleges Mamata Banerjee’s patronage and says the probe could widen.

CPI(M) questions political nature of the action, as Mamata-AITC defends Sen.

Former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen was arrested by Kolkata Police on Wednesday, 28 October in connection with alleged irregularities in the sale of Durga Puja preview passes, as chief minister Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the investigation could reach former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari alleged that Banerjee had extended patronage to Sen and may have received a share of the proceeds from the alleged multi-crore rupee racket. The BJP leader said the “net will soon widen to reach even more prominent figures”, in a statement that drew criticism from the Opposition.

Sen, a former information and cultural affairs minister and ex-Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Chandannagar, was arrested by the Kolkata Police detective department after appearing for questioning at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake.

He arrived at around 1.00 pm and was whisked into a police vehicle at approximately 5.06 pm while leaving the premises. A large police contingent had been deployed outside. Additional commissioner (crime) Kunal Agarwal said Sen would be taken to Lalbazar, the police headquarters, for further questioning. Police sources said the arrest was linked to alleged non-cooperation with the investigation.

Adhikari, meanwhile, directly sought to link Sen’s arrest to Banerjee, saying the former minister had enjoyed her patronage. “The former chief minister may have provided direct patronage. They used to travel in the same vehicle. She might even have received a share of the proceeds,” Adhikari said.