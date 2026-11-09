Are attack on Left bookstalls giving CPI(M) fresh relevance in Bengal?

Repeated attacks on Left bookstalls put CPI(M) back in Bengal's political conversation.

Party reports Rs 1.53 crore in festive book sales, nearly 70 per cent higher than last year.

CPI(M) plans to take book-selling campaign into homes with 37 selected titles on 15 November.

The repeated attacks on Left-wing book stalls during the festive season in West Bengal appear to be giving the CPI(M) something it has struggled to regain for years: political relevance and a stronger presence in the state's public discourse.

What may have been intended to intimidate Left activists and disrupt their cultural activities has instead provided the party with an opportunity to project itself as a defender of books, education, democratic dissent and freedom of expression. With criticism emerging from sections beyond the Left, including civil society members and political opponents of the BJP, the incidents have also allowed the CPI(M) to build a broader anti-polarisation narrative.

The controversy has brought book stalls, traditionally set up by Left organisations during Durga Puja, Kali Puja and Diwali, to the centre of Bengal's political debate. Political analyst Sujit Chatterjee argues that attacks on these stalls allow the Left to frame the conflict as a struggle to protect intellectual freedom and democratic culture against intolerance. "The visible protests, particularly around Jadavpur's 8B bus stand (in Kolkata), have also demonstrated the Left's ability to mobilise young activists around an emotive public issue," he said.

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim accused the attackers of targeting something much bigger than temporary book stalls. "The books are just an excuse; they actually want to crack down on anything related to education and culture. They have declared war on these creative fields," he said.