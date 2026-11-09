Are attack on Left bookstalls giving CPI(M) fresh relevance in Bengal?
From 1,106 festive bookstalls to doorstep campaign, CPI(M) turning attacks into opportunity to rebuild public presence
Repeated attacks on Left bookstalls put CPI(M) back in Bengal's political conversation.
Party reports Rs 1.53 crore in festive book sales, nearly 70 per cent higher than last year.
CPI(M) plans to take book-selling campaign into homes with 37 selected titles on 15 November.
The repeated attacks on Left-wing book stalls during the festive season in West Bengal appear to be giving the CPI(M) something it has struggled to regain for years: political relevance and a stronger presence in the state's public discourse.
What may have been intended to intimidate Left activists and disrupt their cultural activities has instead provided the party with an opportunity to project itself as a defender of books, education, democratic dissent and freedom of expression. With criticism emerging from sections beyond the Left, including civil society members and political opponents of the BJP, the incidents have also allowed the CPI(M) to build a broader anti-polarisation narrative.
The controversy has brought book stalls, traditionally set up by Left organisations during Durga Puja, Kali Puja and Diwali, to the centre of Bengal's political debate. Political analyst Sujit Chatterjee argues that attacks on these stalls allow the Left to frame the conflict as a struggle to protect intellectual freedom and democratic culture against intolerance. "The visible protests, particularly around Jadavpur's 8B bus stand (in Kolkata), have also demonstrated the Left's ability to mobilise young activists around an emotive public issue," he said.
CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim accused the attackers of targeting something much bigger than temporary book stalls. "The books are just an excuse; they actually want to crack down on anything related to education and culture. They have declared war on these creative fields," he said.
Also Read: Words fail to describe the desecration
CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty described the vandalism as an attack on democratic thought. "Vandalism of bookstalls in West Bengal during Durga Puja is an attack on democratic thought. They [the BJP] are the enemies of Bengali Hindus," he said.
The BJP, however, has rejected allegations of organisational involvement. State president Samik Bhattacharya condemned the vandalism while claiming that some individuals were misusing the party's name. "Some people are misusing the party name to engage in such activities, and the party will not tolerate it," he said.
BJP leader Raju Banerjee went further, accusing the CPI(M) of staging the attacks to attract attention. "The Left themselves are attacking their own stalls and putting the blame on us. This is nothing but an attempt to become relevant, as they have become almost extinct in West Bengal," he claimed.
Interestingly, Mamata-AITC MLA Kunal Ghosh also criticised the alleged attacks, suggesting that the incidents were damaging democratic space. "It appears that such a situation is being created from the BJP's side, and CPI(M) stalls are being attacked in several places. They are being obstructed. This should not happen. The BJP is destroying the democratic space," he said.
The controversy has continued during Kali Puja. In the latest incident in Bankura, former West Bengal minister and current CPI(M) Bankura district secretary Deblina Hembrom was allegedly assaulted while trying to prevent vandalism on an SFI bookstall outside the party's district office in Schooldanga.
According to the SFI, four to five individuals arrived at the stall on the afternoon of Monday, 9 November, abused the activists present and began throwing books around and damaging the furniture. A photograph of former SFI state committee member Sudipta Gupta was allegedly torn down and kicked.
Hembrom, who came out of the party office after hearing the commotion, was reportedly assaulted when she tried to intervene. Her mobile phone was allegedly snatched and smashed.
"We were attacked by BJP and RSS members in a planned, unprovoked attack on our book stall," SFI leader Mousam Nandi alleged, adding that the police arrived only after the vandalism had ended. He warned, "If justice is not served for this incident, we will lay siege to the police station."
Hembrom said the attack was part of a wider pattern. "Left-wing bookstalls are being attacked across the state. The attack on the SFI bookstall in Bankura was driven by the same agenda. When I tried to intervene, I was harassed, and my mobile phone was snatched and smashed. We demand justice."
The BJP denied responsibility. State-level leader Sougata Patra dismissed the allegations, claiming that the CPI(M) was making accusations to attract media attention. Similar incidents have also been reported in Habra and Naihati, where SFI stalls were allegedly vandalised, although local BJP leaders have denied involvement.
Yet the attacks have not stopped the Left's book-selling campaign. During Durga Puja, the CPI(M) established 1,106 book stalls across West Bengal, around 100 more than the previous year. More significantly, the party claimed sales worth Rs 1.53 crore, compared with Rs 90.12 lakh in the previous year — an increase of nearly 70 per cent.
The party is now taking the campaign beyond temporary festive stalls through its proposed 'A Book Stall in Every Home' initiative. On 15 November, CPI(M) leaders and activists plan to carry bags of books to people's doorsteps, promoting 37 selected titles.