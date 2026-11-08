Bengal's Christians face the hate the rest of India has learnt to live with

In one instance, a pastor who was attacked in his own home was jailed for over a month after the attackers' complaint was given greater credence than the account of their assault and trespass. This, too, is a familiar pattern. The police take their cues from the ideology of the government, and we are left in little doubt about where the BJP stands on this count.

The attackers take offence at the fact that some worshippers wear bangles and sindoor. The idea that this is a country where faith is fluid, where one can visit a temple, gurdwara and dargah and find meaning in all three, is now unacceptable.

A few other things are worth noting. First, at least so far, the mainline churches have not come under attack. In other words, the Roman Catholic community and other established churches in Kolkata and other cities appear to have been deliberately spared by the mobs. This is likely to be a strategic choice, since there would be a much stronger backlash from within India and across the world if BJP-backed mobs were to vandalise, say, Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity.

The second point is that Bengalis must not assume they are insulated from this kind of hatred merely because of their traditions and liberalism. The rest of India is a glaring example of how easily societies can go down this path, and how little resistance there can be, particularly from the state. There is virtually no interest among IPS officers and senior bureaucrats in doing what is right, as opposed to doing what the government wants them to do.

There may be others, but I can think of only two IAS officers in my lifetime who resigned on matters of principle in the face of state-driven communalism. One was Harsh Mander, who quit after the 2002 pogrom in Gujarat, and the other was Kannan Gopinathan, who resigned after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. That is it. With two years of his Rajya Sabha term remaining, Jawhar Sircar, too, resigned in 2024 over the R.G. Kar murder case.