Odisha’s quiet emergency

This month, I was in Odisha as part of a people’s tribunal examining atrocities against Christians, in particular Adivasis. My fellow tribunal members and I joined the organisation Karwan-e-Mohabbat in Nabarangpur, Jeypore, Balasore and Baripada to hear around 300 women and men, of whom the majority, more than 90 per cent or so, were Adivasi.

What is clear from what we heard and saw is that in the last two years, Odisha’s government has stepped aside to allow the Constitutional and fundamental rights of individuals to be trampled over. Organised violence against Christians is permitted and, when the government machinery acts, it is usually to attempt to prevent the victims from getting justice.

The violence has become templated, as has been the case with Hindutva actions across this land. Something begins, often triggered by the passing of a law, and then we are inundated by waves of similar-sounding incidents: beef lynching, love jihad, bulldozer and so on. The other thing that was noticeable was that the pace of the atrocities is accelerating as the templates are digested across the state and then replicated.

In Odisha we observed four broad types of atrocities. The first is the forceful prevention of burial of Adivasi Christians. They are no longer being allowed to bury their dead in the common burial ground of the village where other Adivasis are buried. They are blocked even from burying their dead on their privately owned land. Mobs gather to physically stop burial and funeral prayers. Bodies wait, sometimes on ice and other times rotting, while the ’negotiations’ happen. The police interest is in order more than in law, meaning that it wants no trouble and therefore sides with the mob.

The second template was the social and economic boycott of Christians. This happens through fines on those who engage with them or sell produce to them, and even included families who were forced to expel their sons and daughters. Many of them have no work and no means to sustain themselves; many are living in the forest. And almost all of these cases were from this year, many from the last two months.