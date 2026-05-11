Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal to be CS, second poll official to join BJP govt
Appointment comes days after former ECI observer Subrata Gupta joined Suvendu Adhikari administration as adviser
West Bengal's chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal has been appointed the state’s new chief secretary, becoming the second senior official linked to the recently concluded election process to join the BJP government headed by chief minister Suvendu Adhikari. Agarwal's predecessor Dushyant Nariala — appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI)ahead of the election — will move to Delhi as Bengal's resident commissioner.
The appointment comes just days after retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta — who had served as the ECI-appointed special roll observer during the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls — was brought into the new administration as adviser to the chief minister.
The developments are likely to trigger fresh political debate in the state, particularly because both officials were closely associated with election-related exercises that had drawn strong criticism from the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government before the Assembly polls.
Media reports had earlier stated that Agarwal was emerging as the frontrunner for the chief secretary’s post after he was seen attending Adhikari’s first cabinet-level administrative meeting on Monday, 11 May. According to a Quint report, his presence at the high-level meeting had fuelled speculation within bureaucratic and political circles that he was being considered for the top administrative role in the state government.
The Quint report pointed out that there are precedents for election officials moving into senior government roles after polls — although the publication noted that an immediate transition from CEO to chief secretary remains “relatively uncommon and politically sensitive”.
One example cited by was Odisha, where then CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal was appointed additional chief secretary in the chief minister’s office shortly after the BJP came to power in the state in 2024.
Another example mentioned was that of Vijay Kumar Dev, who became Delhi chief secretary in 2018 a few months after being appointed Delhi’s CEO. Though, as The Quint noted, Dev had not overseen any major election in the capital at the time.
The Quint also quoted former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Quraishi as saying there was “nothing procedurally wrong” with a CEO returning to a government posting after election duty. At the same time, Quraishi acknowledged that the optics were “bad”, especially at a time when there was heightened scrutiny surrounding the ECI’s functioning.
Neither the BJP nor the West Bengal government has directly addressed criticism surrounding the appointments. The administration has instead projected both Agarwal and Gupta as experienced bureaucrats being assigned governance responsibilities based on seniority and administrative competence.
Agarwal, who is due to retire in July 2026, is among the senior-most IAS officers in the Bengal cadre. According to The Quint report, his seniority and handling of the election process had already strengthened his position as a likely contender for the chief secretary’s post even before the formal announcement was made.
His appointment also comes amid a wider bureaucratic restructuring by the new BJP government, which has already removed several nominees appointed under the previous Trinamool administration while signalling tighter alignment with the Centre.
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