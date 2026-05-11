Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal to be CS, second poll official to join BJP govt

West Bengal's chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal has been appointed the state’s new chief secretary, becoming the second senior official linked to the recently concluded election process to join the BJP government headed by chief minister Suvendu Adhikari. Agarwal's predecessor Dushyant Nariala — appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI)ahead of the election — will move to Delhi as Bengal's resident commissioner.

The appointment comes just days after retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta — who had served as the ECI-appointed special roll observer during the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls — was brought into the new administration as adviser to the chief minister.

The developments are likely to trigger fresh political debate in the state, particularly because both officials were closely associated with election-related exercises that had drawn strong criticism from the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government before the Assembly polls.

Media reports had earlier stated that Agarwal was emerging as the frontrunner for the chief secretary’s post after he was seen attending Adhikari’s first cabinet-level administrative meeting on Monday, 11 May. According to a Quint report, his presence at the high-level meeting had fuelled speculation within bureaucratic and political circles that he was being considered for the top administrative role in the state government.

The Quint report pointed out that there are precedents for election officials moving into senior government roles after polls — although the publication noted that an immediate transition from CEO to chief secretary remains “relatively uncommon and politically sensitive”.

One example cited by was Odisha, where then CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal was appointed additional chief secretary in the chief minister’s office shortly after the BJP came to power in the state in 2024.