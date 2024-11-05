Bengal CID summons former BJP MP Arjun Singh a day before bypolls

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police has summoned former BJP Lok Sabha member from Barrackpore constituency in North 24-Parganas of West Bengal Arjun Singh for questioning in connection with a Rs 4 crore scam at Bhatpara Municipality in the same district.

Singh has been asked to be present at the CID headquarters along with some relevant documents on the morning of 12 November, a day before six Assembly constituencies in West Bengal will go to bypolls.

Naihati, one of the seven Assembly constituencies under Barrackpore Lok Sabha, was one of the six constituencies where polling will be held on 13 November.

Although Singh was not available for comments, the state leadership of BJP has raised questions about the timing of the notice by the CID.