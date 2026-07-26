As Bengal CM vows to teach protesters 'a lesson', eyewitnesses contradict his stand

An irate chief minister Suvendu Adhikari used the West Bengal Assembly on Saturday, 25 July to do three things: defend the police action against Friday's Left-Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) rally participants, threaten them with the state's newly enacted anti-goonda law and publicly identify those arrested. Ten of the 11 names he read out, he pointedly noted, belonged to Muslims.

Yet even as the government sought to establish a narrative of organised violence, first-person accounts from people who said they were present at the march painted a strikingly different picture.

The protesters were not students or NEET examinees, the chief minister asserted, nor were they members of the CJP. Yet they manhandled pro-BJP journalists and hurled brickbats and water bottles at the police, he informed the House. At least 70 of the alleged miscreants had been identified and 11 arrested, he disclosed before reading out their names.

The chief minister's threat to invoke the Public Safety and Control of Anti-social Activities Act, 2026 — popularly known as the anti-goonda law — triggered a political row. The legislation, which came into force in the state on 13 July, provides for preventive detention of up to 12 months, seizure of property and externment from one or more districts. Intended to deal with "habitual offenders", the law is expected to face constitutional scrutiny.

"What happened at Esplanade was hooliganism. Journalists were attacked. Shoes, bottles and stones were thrown at the police. They wanted the police to resort to lathi-charge and fire tear gas shells in order to engineer a spectacle. The police did not fall into that trap," the chief minister said.

Police have registered seven FIRs, charging those involved with unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing public servants, assaulting government officials and violating prohibitory orders. According to the police, protesters ignored repeated warnings to disperse, blocked roads and threw bottles, shoes, sticks and stones at officers.