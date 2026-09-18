Bengal Congress questions timing of EC decision to freeze TMC symbol

West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar on Friday criticised the Election Commission’s interim decision preventing rival Trinamool Congress factions from using the party’s name and “flowers and grass” symbol in the upcoming Assembly bypolls.

Sarkar alleged that the poll panel had deliberately delayed its intervention until the scrutiny of nominations for the Nandigram and Rejinagar by-elections was completed.

He said the dispute over the Trinamool Congress symbol was not new and should have been resolved urgently by the commission.

“But we were surprised to see that the EC deliberately delayed the matter and announced its decision and froze the symbol on the day the nomination scrutiny process for the Rejinagar and Nandigram bypolls ended. This raises serious doubts about the purpose behind the decision,” Sarkar said in a statement.

He maintained that India’s Constitution envisaged a multi-party parliamentary democracy reflecting the country’s plural character.

“The Indian National Congress has always believed in this pluralism,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with the earlier dispute over the Shiv Sena’s election symbol in Maharashtra, Sarkar alleged that the EC had adopted a similar approach in the TMC case in West Bengal.

“There will be political competition and ideological battles -- that is what is desirable in a parliamentary democracy. If someone has to be defeated, we will do so through parliamentary democracy. If someone has to be politically wiped out, it is the people of West Bengal who would do it, through their mandate,” he said.