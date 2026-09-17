Who owns the twin flowers? TMC symbol war leaves Bengal by-polls in limbo

The Election Commission heard both the Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee factions on the TMC’s name and ‘jora ghash phool’ symbol but did not announce a decision.

Both factions have fielded candidates in the Nandigram and Rejinagar by-elections while claiming the TMC identity, leaving their electoral status uncertain.

With the nomination withdrawal deadline on 19 September and polling on 6 October, the EC faces a tight window to resolve the symbol dispute.

The battle over the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) ‘jora ghash phool’ — twin flowers on grass — symbol entered a crucial phase on Thursday, 17 September, but the Election Commission of India (ECI) stopped short of announcing a decision.

With nominations already filed for the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly by-elections and scrutiny under way, the continuing uncertainty has left candidates, election officials and party workers waiting for clarity.

The Commission heard representatives of both rival TMC factions in New Delhi on Thursday, with the Ritabrata Banerjee-led group appearing first, followed by representatives of the Mamata Banerjee-led Kalighat faction. Both sides submitted documents and arguments supporting their claims to the party name, organisational control and reserved symbol.

The timing is critical. The last date for filing nominations was 16 September, while scrutiny began on Thursday. Yet the central question — which faction is entitled to use the TMC name and its reserved symbol — remains unresolved.

Ritabrata Banerjee emerged from the hearing expressing confidence that his faction would retain the symbol. He said his group had submitted all documents sought by the Commission and wanted an early decision ahead of the bypolls. “We are 100 per cent optimistic,” Banerjee said after the proceedings, according to reports.