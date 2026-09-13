Uncertainty over TMC name, symbol ahead of Bengal bypoll nominations

Uncertainty continues over the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) party name and election symbol, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) yet to indicate when it will decide the rival claims of the two factions ahead of the 16 September deadline for filing nominations for the Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly bypolls.

The commission has held separate meetings with both factions to hear their claims over the party's name and symbol. However, fresh exchanges between the two sides and the ECI over additional documents have made it increasingly unclear whether a decision will be taken before the nomination deadline.

After hearing the Ritabrata Banerjee-led “rebel-majority” faction on Friday, the ECI sought further clarification and supporting documents from the group on Saturday. Sources said the faction submitted the requested documents and clarifications by Saturday evening.

Later on Saturday night, the commission forwarded a communication to the faction led by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking its views on the documents submitted by the rival group, according to sources.

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction has, in turn, approached the ECI seeking details of the documents submitted by the Ritabrata-led faction, sources said.

The latest developments have raised questions over whether the commission will be able to settle the dispute over the Trinamool Congress' name and symbol before the last date for filing nominations.