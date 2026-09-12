TMC symbol dispute reaches crucial stage as Election Commission hears rival factions

According to sources, Ritabrata’s delegation submitted documents concerning the functioning of the Trinamool Working Committee, including records and minutes of meetings from different periods. His camp argues that it represents the majority of the party organisation following Trinamool’s defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The Kalighat faction, however, rejects that claim and maintains that Mamata Banerjee founded the party and that its electoral victories were achieved under her leadership. Its position is that the party's identity and symbol cannot simply be separated from the leadership under which it contested elections.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee from Kalighat camp, speaking after the meeting with the Commission, indicated that his faction was preparing for the possibility of an interim order. “There are indications that the Election Commission might issue an interim order. If that happens, we will oppose it,” he said. Kalyan also confirmed that his faction intends to contest both upcoming by-elections. “Trinamool will field candidates in both the Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly constituencies,” he said.

The Election Commission now has several possible courses of action. It could recognise the Kalighat faction and allow Mamata Banerjee’s candidates to continue using the “Twin Flowers” symbol. Alternatively, it could recognise the Ritabrata faction, leaving Mamata’s camp to seek a new symbol.

Either decision would almost certainly trigger further legal proceedings, with the losing faction expected to approach the Supreme Court. A third possibility is for the Commission to postpone a final ruling and maintain the status quo while seeking additional documents and evidence. That could allow Mamata’s faction to continue using the existing symbol for the by-elections.

The fourth—and according to Commission sources, most likely—option is an interim freeze on the symbol. Under such an arrangement, neither faction would immediately receive exclusive rights to the “Twin Flowers” symbol. Both would have to contest separately, potentially as new parties or independents, while the Commission continued its examination of the rival claims.

West Bengal Panchayat Minister Dilip Ghosh echoed the fourth possibility as well. He said the Election Commission could ultimately deny the symbol to either faction. “It is possible that neither side gets the symbol,” he said, adding that he wanted the Trinamool Congress “to vanish forever”. Ghosh accused the party of damaging West Bengal and “corrupting politics”, while questioning its present identity and organisational standing.