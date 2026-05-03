Bengal: EC orders repoll in 285 Falta booths on 21 May

“In view of the gravity of the incidents reported and the vitiation of the poll process, the commission hereby declares the poll held on 29 April in Falta assembly constituency as void and orders a fresh poll in all polling stations,” the EC said in its order.

To prevent any recurrence, the poll body has directed deployment of adequate central forces, micro-observers, and webcasting facilities wherever necessary. It also mandated full videography and close monitoring of the entire voting process.

The 29 April voting in Falta was part of the second phase of the two-phase assembly elections held on 23 and 29 April, with overall counting scheduled for 4 May.

The decision triggered sharp political reactions. Sukanta Majumdar welcomed the move, calling it a vindication of voters.

“This is a victory of the women of Falta over the atrocities of local TMC leader Jahangir Khan,” he said.

Falta is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with TMC’s Jahangir Khan facing BJP candidate Debangshu Panda, Congress leader Abdur Razzak Molla, and CPI(M)’s Sambhu Nath Kurmi.

Responding strongly, Abhishek Banerjee launched a blistering attack on the BJP and the Centre.

“Ten lifetimes won't be enough for your Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang and their stooge Gyanesh Kumar to put even a dent in my DIAMOND HARBOUR MODEL,” he wrote on X.

He also issued a direct political challenge: “Bring everything you have got… Come to Falta. Send your strongest, send one of the godfathers from Delhi. If you have got the nerve, contest in Falta.”

With the EC stepping in decisively and political rhetoric intensifying, the Falta repoll is now set to become a high-stakes test of electoral credibility in West Bengal.

With PTI inputs