Bengal elections: Electoral officers to be under ECI surveillance on polling days

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put in place an extensive, multi-layered surveillance mechanism to monitor electoral officials during the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections 2026, aiming to ensure free, fair and violence-free polling.

According to sources in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, the functioning of electoral officers — from booth-level staff to district authorities — will be kept under constant watch during the two polling phases on 23 April and 29 April. The move follows assurances by chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar that the elections will be conducted peacefully.

The surveillance system will operate through a two-tier control room structure. At the district level, control rooms set up in the offices of district magistrates — who also serve as district electoral officers (DEOs) — will monitor booth and polling station activities in real time, ensuring that returning and polling officers adhere strictly to ECI guidelines.

At the state level, an integrated control room in Kolkata at the CEO’s office will oversee the responsiveness of district officials, particularly in handling complaints from voters and political parties regarding poll-related irregularities.