Bengal: Lakhs denied voting rights, says Gehlot; calls it biggest democratic crime
Calling Bengal results “unprecedented and condemnable”, Congress leader says outcome has left the country disappointed
Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party over the West Bengal election outcome, alleging large-scale voter suppression, misuse of state machinery, and calling the results an “unprecedented” blow to democracy.
Questioning the legitimacy of the mandate, Gehlot said, “What could be a bigger democratic crime than the fact that lakhs of residents of West Bengal could not cast their votes in their own birthplace? This victory has been achieved solely through the might of state power.” He added that the outcome was effectively “a victory for the BJP and its ally, the Election Commission.”
The former Rajasthan chief minister alleged widespread irregularities during the electoral process, claiming voters were intimidated and electoral rolls manipulated. “Armoured vehicles of the CAPF were deployed on the streets, voters were intimidated, money was distributed openly, and the names of lakhs of valid voters were deleted from the voter list,” he said.
Describing the results in West Bengal as “unprecedented and condemnable”, Gehlot said the outcome had left the country disappointed. Referring to remarks by Rahul Gandhi, he noted that allegations against the Trinamool Congress government had created an opening for the BJP to expand its footprint in the state.
Despite electoral setbacks, Gehlot sought to rally party workers, asserting that Congress remains central to safeguarding democratic values. “We all Congress workers are fighting the battle to save democracy. This country needs the Congress, and only the Congress can save the democracy of this country,” he said, urging cadres to intensify efforts with “renewed resolve and unity.”
He acknowledged disappointing results in multiple states, including West Bengal, but stressed the party would not be discouraged. “We should take a pledge, immerse ourselves in hard work, and move forward with that resolve,” he said, while thanking party workers who campaigned under difficult conditions.
Gehlot also congratulated the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for its strong performance in Kerala, calling it a victory for secularism and welfare-oriented governance. “Heartfelt gratitude to the voters of Kerala for the victory of the UDF,” he said, expressing confidence that the alliance would deliver “good governance” under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi.
With IANS inputs
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