Bengal: Lakhs denied voting rights, says Gehlot; calls it biggest democratic crime

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party over the West Bengal election outcome, alleging large-scale voter suppression, misuse of state machinery, and calling the results an “unprecedented” blow to democracy.

Questioning the legitimacy of the mandate, Gehlot said, “What could be a bigger democratic crime than the fact that lakhs of residents of West Bengal could not cast their votes in their own birthplace? This victory has been achieved solely through the might of state power.” He added that the outcome was effectively “a victory for the BJP and its ally, the Election Commission.”

The former Rajasthan chief minister alleged widespread irregularities during the electoral process, claiming voters were intimidated and electoral rolls manipulated. “Armoured vehicles of the CAPF were deployed on the streets, voters were intimidated, money was distributed openly, and the names of lakhs of valid voters were deleted from the voter list,” he said.