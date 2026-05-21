Bengal makes Vande Mataram compulsory in schools, madrasas amid debate

“Just as we have freedom of speech, we also have freedom of worship. Since Vande Mataram speaks of worshipping the motherland, some people may have objections to it. We worship only one God, but at the same time we deeply respect our mother and are even ready to sacrifice our lives for her. The word ‘mother’ carries immense importance for us,” he said.

Rehman added that he personally had no objection to the song itself, but questioned the idea of imposing it on everyone.

“I personally have no problem with Vande Mataram. But there is a reason why Jana Gana Mana became the National Anthem. It was accepted as a song that people of all castes, creeds and religions could sing together,” he remarked.

He further argued that making the song mandatory could hurt public sentiment and go against constitutional values.

“The song itself is not the problem. But if anyone tries to impose it on people, it affects sentiments and goes against the spirit of the Constitution. This can become dangerous for parliamentary democracy and democracy as a whole,” he said.

The order follows a similar directive issued earlier this month for all government and government-aided schools in the state. The School Education Department had instructed schools to include Vande Mataram alongside the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, during morning assemblies.

Announcing the decision in the legislative assembly, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said the initiative was intended to strengthen patriotic values among students.

“The singing of Vande Mataram must commence in all schools starting Monday,” he told reporters, adding that he would personally monitor the implementation process from Nabanna.

An earlier communication issued on 13 May by the director of education had advised school heads to ensure that the national song is sung regularly during assemblies so that students across the state become accustomed to singing it daily.

However, with many government schools currently closed for summer vacation, the directive is expected to be fully implemented after schools reopen on 1 June.

The decision marks a significant cultural and political shift in the state’s educational policy. During the previous Trinamool Congress government, Rabindranath Tagore’s Banglar Mati Banglar Jol — closely associated with Bengal’s anti-partition movement — was commonly performed during official programmes and state functions. Under the present BJP administration, greater emphasis is now being placed on national symbols associated with the broader Indian freedom movement.

Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in the nineteenth century, Vande Mataram became one of the defining slogans of India’s anti-British freedom struggle, particularly during the 1905 Partition of Bengal movement. The first two stanzas of the song were later granted the status of India’s National Song.

Supporters of the government’s decision argue that the move will help strengthen national unity and civic consciousness among students. BJP leaders have described the directive as a necessary step towards reinforcing respect for the nation and its history.

Critics, however, have questioned the compulsory nature of the order, particularly in minority educational institutions such as madrasas. Some educationists and opposition leaders argue that patriotism cannot be enforced through administrative instructions and should instead emerge voluntarily.

Certain Muslim organisations have historically objected to parts of Vande Mataram, especially verses that portray the nation as a mother goddess, arguing that such imagery may conflict with Islamic beliefs. Although only the first two stanzas are officially recognised for public use, the debate surrounding the song has persisted for decades.

The issue has also generated controversy in other states in recent years. In Kerala, Left parties objected to the singing of the song during a cabinet swearing-in ceremony, while in Tamil Nadu criticism emerged after the full version of Vande Mataram was performed before the National Anthem at a government event.

Despite the criticism, the West Bengal government has defended the move as an effort to promote patriotism and national responsibility among students across educational institutions in the state.