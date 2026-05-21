Polling begins for re-election to Falta assembly seat in West Bengal

Voting for a re-election in the Falta assembly constituency in West Bengal’s South 24-Parganas district began on Thursday morning amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

More than 2.36 lakh voters, including 1.15 lakh women and nine third-gender electors, are eligible to cast their ballots across 285 booths. The polling began at 7 am.

The repoll was ordered after “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” were reported during the 29 April voting, officials said.

A total of six candidates are in the fray, including Trinamool Congress nominee Jahangir Khan, who had announced his withdrawal from the contest on Tuesday. However, his name continues to appear on EVMs as the withdrawal came after the official deadline.