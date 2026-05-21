Polling begins for re-election to Falta assembly seat in West Bengal
More than 2.36 lakh voters, including 1.15 lakh women and nine third-gender electors, are eligible to cast their ballots across 285 booths
Voting for a re-election in the Falta assembly constituency in West Bengal’s South 24-Parganas district began on Thursday morning amid tight security arrangements, officials said.
More than 2.36 lakh voters, including 1.15 lakh women and nine third-gender electors, are eligible to cast their ballots across 285 booths. The polling began at 7 am.
The repoll was ordered after “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” were reported during the 29 April voting, officials said.
A total of six candidates are in the fray, including Trinamool Congress nominee Jahangir Khan, who had announced his withdrawal from the contest on Tuesday. However, his name continues to appear on EVMs as the withdrawal came after the official deadline.
Other key candidates include Debangshu Panda of the BJP, Sambhu Nath Kurmi of the CPI(M), and Abdur Razzak Molla of the Congress.
Security has been significantly stepped up, with 35 companies of Central Armed Police Forces deployed across the constituency. Each booth is being guarded by eight personnel, compared to four during the earlier phase of polling. Additionally, 30 Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been kept on standby to respond to any disturbances.
The decision for repolling followed allegations of malpractice during the earlier voting, including claims of adhesive tape and perfume-like substances being applied to EVMs in multiple booths. Former special observer Subrata Gupta had visited the area and found indications of alleged tampering in at least 60 booths after scrutiny.
Authorities also reported attempts to interfere with CCTV and web camera footage from several polling stations, raising questions over the role of booth-level officers, polling staff, and election observers.
The Falta seat has largely remained with the Trinamool Congress since 2001, except in 2006 when the CPI(M) secured victory.
With PTI inputs
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