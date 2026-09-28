Bengal: Nandigram tensions rise, Congress campaign vehicle attacked

Congress alleges BJP-backed men vandalised its vehicle and assaulted two people in Terpekhya.

Party leaders call the allegations baseless and say the incident is being probed.

Congress candidate remains behind bars ahead of the 6 October bypoll despite ongoing bail proceedings.

Tensions are rising in Nandigram ahead of the 6 October Assembly bypoll after a Congress campaign vehicle was vandalised in the Terpekhya trekker stand area on Monday, 28 September. Congress leaders accused BJP-backed miscreants of carrying out the attack, while the BJP denied any involvement.

According to Congress leaders, the campaign tableau had arrived from Kolkata and took a wrong turn while its team was looking for fuel. The vehicle eventually reached Terpekhya, where a group of around 20-25 people allegedly surrounded it.

Subrata Mahapatra, chief election agent of incarcerated Congress candidate Milan Pradhan, alleged that the group attacked the vehicle with bricks and sticks and assaulted the driver and a party worker inside.

The vehicle's windscreen and windows were smashed. Congress said the driver and a party worker were beaten but managed to escape. The party has lodged a complaint with the police observer and said it would hold protest meetings and rallies across Nandigram.

"Milan Pradhan is our candidate, and the campaign vehicle had arrived today to begin campaigning. The BJP is afraid of defeat because its candidate is an outsider, while Milan Pradhan is a 'son of the soil' from Sonachura," Mahapatra said.

Congress leaders reached Terpekhya after being informed about the incident, while personnel from Nandigram police station also arrived at the spot. An investigation is under way to identify those responsible and establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.