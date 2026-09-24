Calcutta HC tells Bengal govt to let Cong candidate contest Nandigram by-poll

She said she would now campaign on her husband's behalf and appealed to political workers to support her. "I am stepping forward to fight for him. I want everyone to stand with me. This fight cannot be fought alone; it needs everyone's support," she said.

Arpita also invoked Mamata Banerjee's decision to support Milan after the Trinamool Congress candidate withdrew from the contest. "Mamata Banerjee herself has said, 'I stand with Milan Pradhan.' That is why I am asking for her help," she said.

Her appeal turned personal as she spoke about the impact of the arrest on the family.

"He has been detained in a false case. His elderly parents are at home. Our daughter is crying and cannot concentrate on her studies. The entire family depends on him," she said. "I want my husband released as soon as possible. He has committed no offence. If someone is punished for wrongdoing, what punishment should those who falsely detained my husband face?"

She also thanked the courts and the lawyers representing Pradhan, as well as Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Congress workers.

The timing of Pradhan's arrest has become a major political issue. Mamata Banerjee announced support for him after her party's Nandigram nominee, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, withdrew from the contest. Pradhan was subsequently arrested in connection with old cases linked to the 2007 agitation.

Police have said the action was based on pending non-bailable warrants in cases involving allegations including murder, attempt to murder, abduction, rioting and other offences. The state has maintained that the cases were being pursued as part of the legal process, while Congress and Trinamool leaders have questioned the timing of the arrests.

Mamata's faction of the Trinamool Congress has also extended political support to Pradhan. MLA Kunal Ghosh said, "I have heard Milan Pradhan's wife thanking Mamata didi and Rahul Gandhi and seeking their support. Didi has already extended her support to Milan Pradhan. We will be there to fully support her in her fight for Nandigram."

Congress leaders have questioned why the old cases were revived close to the bypoll. State Congress Working Committee member Prakash Joshi alleged that the government had earlier indicated that the 2007 case would be withdrawn before it was revived. "Milan is being targeted because he is the Congress candidate," he claimed.