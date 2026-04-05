Bengal polls: ECI’s repeated reshuffles continue unabated

Ahead of the high-stakes Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has once again set the administrative wheel in motion, ordering yet another reshuffle of senior police officials across Kolkata — raising fresh questions about intent, timing and impact.

In a move that adds to a series of recent transfers, officers-in-charge (OCs) of several key police stations in the city have been shifted, reassigned or replaced. From Park Street to Chetla, Gariahat to Hare Street, the command structure of Kolkata Police appears to be in constant flux, with officers moved to departments such as the Detective Department, Special Task Force and Intelligence Branch.

The latest round of changes follows earlier directives and amendments to previous orders, suggesting an evolving and continuous intervention by the poll body. Officials maintain that such reshuffles are routine ahead of elections to ensure neutrality in law enforcement.

Yet, the frequency and scale of these changes — nearly 500 in West Bengal alone, compared to just 30-odd combined in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Assam, Keralam and Pondicherry — have sparked unease in political and public circles alike.