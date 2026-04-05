Bengal polls: ECI’s repeated reshuffles continue unabated
Beyond official claims, repeated reshuffles raise questions as impact remains unclear
Ahead of the high-stakes Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has once again set the administrative wheel in motion, ordering yet another reshuffle of senior police officials across Kolkata — raising fresh questions about intent, timing and impact.
In a move that adds to a series of recent transfers, officers-in-charge (OCs) of several key police stations in the city have been shifted, reassigned or replaced. From Park Street to Chetla, Gariahat to Hare Street, the command structure of Kolkata Police appears to be in constant flux, with officers moved to departments such as the Detective Department, Special Task Force and Intelligence Branch.
The latest round of changes follows earlier directives and amendments to previous orders, suggesting an evolving and continuous intervention by the poll body. Officials maintain that such reshuffles are routine ahead of elections to ensure neutrality in law enforcement.
Yet, the frequency and scale of these changes — nearly 500 in West Bengal alone, compared to just 30-odd combined in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Assam, Keralam and Pondicherry — have sparked unease in political and public circles alike.
The backdrop to this administrative churn is a tense pre-poll environment, underscored by incidents like the unrest in Bhabanipur during a political roadshow attended by Union home minister Amit Shah and West Bengal BJP chief Suvendu Adhikari. Following that episode, the Commission had acted swiftly — suspending officers it had appointed mere days ago, and directing immediate corrective measures, including fresh appointments.
But beyond the official rationale, a larger question is beginning to echo louder: what is the outcome of these repeated reshuffles? With every new order, the administrative landscape shifts, but clarity on its tangible impact remains elusive.
Adding to the concerns are reports from various quarters that names of lakhs of valid voters are still missing from electoral rolls despite the ECI's special intensive revision — an issue that strikes at the very heart of democratic participation. In such a scenario, the convergence of frequent police reshuffles and alleged voter list discrepancies has led many to wonder about the broader design at play.
Is this merely an exercise in ensuring impartial governance, or does it hint at deeper strategic calculations ahead of the polls? As West Bengal inches closer to the electoral battleground, the moves by the Election Commission — swift, sweeping and successive — have left observers asking not just what is being done, but why.
For now, the reshuffles continue, the lists are scrutinised, and the questions linger — casting a long shadow over an already charged electoral atmosphere.
With IANS inputs
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