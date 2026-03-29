Bengal polls: ECI suspends three CRPF men for dereliction of duty
Action follows a incident in Birbhum, where patrolling personnel allegedly entered a local AITMC office
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the immediate suspension of three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in West Bengal, citing negligence of duty and a breach of impartiality during election deployment.
The action follows an incident in Birbhum district on Saturday, where the personnel — assigned to area patrol — allegedly entered a local office of the All India Trinamool Congress. According to sources, they engaged in casual interaction with party workers and were seen participating in a game of carrom that reportedly continued for nearly an hour.
Election Commission officials were said to be “outraged” after the matter came to light. A swift inquiry was conducted, following which the three personnel were suspended late Saturday night. Orders have also been issued to initiate departmental proceedings against them.
Officials emphasised that such conduct undermines the neutrality expected of central forces during elections. The commission views the presence of armed personnel inside a political party office in this manner as a serious lapse that could erode public confidence in the fairness of the electoral process.
The move comes amid heightened vigilance ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with the commission reiterating its commitment to maintaining strict discipline and impartiality among deployed forces. It is learnt that personnel in other parts of the district have been cautioned, with the commission making it clear that any deviation from protocol will invite strict action.
Sources indicated that the ECI has previously acted against personnel of other central forces over similar complaints, underlining its zero-tolerance approach to any conduct that may compromise the integrity of the election process.
With IANS inputs
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