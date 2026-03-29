Bengal polls: ECI suspends three CRPF men for dereliction of duty

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the immediate suspension of three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in West Bengal, citing negligence of duty and a breach of impartiality during election deployment.

The action follows an incident in Birbhum district on Saturday, where the personnel — assigned to area patrol — allegedly entered a local office of the All India Trinamool Congress. According to sources, they engaged in casual interaction with party workers and were seen participating in a game of carrom that reportedly continued for nearly an hour.

Election Commission officials were said to be “outraged” after the matter came to light. A swift inquiry was conducted, following which the three personnel were suspended late Saturday night. Orders have also been issued to initiate departmental proceedings against them.