Election Commission releases third supplementary voter list in Bengal

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the third supplementary voter list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, continuing its phased update of the state’s voter database ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The latest list, made public on Saturday night, did not include details on the total number of inclusions or deletions. Booth-wise voter lists were uploaded on the ECI website around 11:30 pm, allowing electors to verify their status.

According to an EC official, the “supplementary list” comprises names placed in the “under adjudication” category after the publication of the post-SIR electoral rolls on 28 February. These are cases that are still being verified or reviewed.

The third list follows the release of the second supplementary list on Friday night and the first earlier in the week. The initial list had drawn criticism as the commission did not disclose the number of deletions or the exact count of cases resolved.