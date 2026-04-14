Bengal polls: Rahul Gandhi to start campaigning today from Malda district

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to kick off the Indian National Congress’s campaign in West Bengal on Tuesday with a high-profile rally in Malda district, signalling a renewed push to regain lost ground ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

The campaign begins in Malda — once a Congress bastion — where shifting political equations over the years have eroded the party’s influence. Rahul Gandhi’s visit, his first to the district in nearly seven years, is being seen as an effort to reconnect with the party’s traditional support base.

His main rally will be held at Kalambagan ground in Chanchal, where party leaders are expecting a turnout of around one lakh people. “This rally is crucial for reviving the Congress organisation in north Bengal. The response on the ground has been very encouraging,” a senior state Congress leader said.