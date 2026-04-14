Bengal polls: Rahul Gandhi to start campaigning today from Malda district
Congress is focusing on Chanchal and Sujapur, long linked to Gani Khan Choudhury family
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to kick off the Indian National Congress’s campaign in West Bengal on Tuesday with a high-profile rally in Malda district, signalling a renewed push to regain lost ground ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.
The campaign begins in Malda — once a Congress bastion — where shifting political equations over the years have eroded the party’s influence. Rahul Gandhi’s visit, his first to the district in nearly seven years, is being seen as an effort to reconnect with the party’s traditional support base.
His main rally will be held at Kalambagan ground in Chanchal, where party leaders are expecting a turnout of around one lakh people. “This rally is crucial for reviving the Congress organisation in north Bengal. The response on the ground has been very encouraging,” a senior state Congress leader said.
The party is placing particular emphasis on constituencies such as Chanchal and Sujapur, areas historically linked to the influential Gani Khan Choudhury family. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address gatherings in both locations. “Malda has always had an emotional connect with the Congress leadership. Rahul Gandhi’s visit will reinforce that bond,” another party functionary noted.
At the Chanchal rally, Rahul Gandhi will campaign for four candidates: Mausam Noor (Malatipur), Asif Mehboob (Chanchal), Mostaq Alam (Harishchandrapur), and Mottakin Alam (Ratua). Party leaders see the event as an opportunity to showcase strength across key constituencies in the district.
Preparations are in full swing, with the rally ground nearly ready and a temporary helipad being set up for Rahul Gandhi’s arrival. He is expected to land by helicopter and then travel by road to the venue.
In a significant strategic shift, the Congress has decided to contest the 2026 assembly elections independently, ending its alliance with the Left Front. The 294-member Assembly will go to the polls in two phases on 23 April and 29 April, with counting scheduled for 4 May. “We are confident of putting up a strong fight on our own and rebuilding the party in Bengal,” a state leader said.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines