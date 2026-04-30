Bengal records 92.47% turnout in assembly polls, highest since Independence

West Bengal has recorded a historic 92.47 per cent voter turnout in its two-phase assembly elections, the highest ever in the state since Independence, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

The turnout figures reflect strong voter participation across both phases. Phase I, held on 23 April, saw a polling percentage of 93.19 per cent, while Phase II recorded 91.66 per cent by 7:45 pm. The combined turnout stood at 92.47 per cent across the two phases.

With a voter base of 6.81 crore, the state has now surpassed its previous best of 84.72 per cent recorded in the 2011 assembly elections.