Bengal SIR: Cricketer Richa Ghosh, minister, MLAs 'under adjudication'

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of carrying out what it described as “silent invisible rigging” during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the names of Indian cricketer Richa Ghosh, West Bengal minister Md Ghulam Rabbani and several party MLAs have been placed under the “under adjudication” category in the final voter list.

In posts on X, the party claimed that Ghosh — a member of India’s 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup-winning squad — was marked “under adjudication” in the voter list published on Saturday, 28 February.

“The farce of @BJP4India and @ECISVEEP's silent invisible rigging reaches new lows of absurdity. A World Cup-winning star like Richa Ghosh, Bengal's pride, India's hero… has now been placed ‘under adjudication’ in the final electoral rolls,” the TMC said.

The party said the 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Siliguri, who represented India on the global stage, was now facing what it termed “humiliating scrutiny”.

“She is forced to endure this humiliating scrutiny, her name flagged, her voter status questioned, her democratic right dangling by a thread in this voter purge,” the statement said.